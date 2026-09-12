WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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Head to the Overberg Village of Stanford for their annual spring celebration. (Stanford in Bloom)

STANFORD IN BLOOM

WHERE: Stanford, Western Cape

WHEN: September 12-27

It’s official! Stanford in Bloom and Chelsea Flowers in Stanford will be back for the third year in a row. Leon Kluge and the South African team’s Gold and the Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion award-winning display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 will be recreated in the village of Stanford. Add workshops, a village market, live music, foodie demos, and art to the equation and you’ll have yourself a blooming good time. Tickets for events are available from R250 via Webtickets.

Composer, musician and songwriter Caiphus Semenya.

CAIPHUS SEMENYA — SONGBOOK

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 18-20

Joburg Theatre will celebrate composer, musician and songwriter Caiphus Semenya’s legacy with Songbook, a three-day musical experience dedicated to the music and influence of one of South Africa’s most important musical voices. This is an opportunity to honour an artist whose contribution continues to influence South African music and the generations of artists who have followed him. His career and music have crossed generations and genres, while his songwriting has demonstrated the power of distinctly South African stories to resonate far beyond the country’s borders. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Through stories of family, memory and young people finding their own path, the 13th European Film Festival South Africa explores how the past shapes the present. (European Film Festival South Africa)

13TH EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL SOUTH AFRICA

WHERE: Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban

WHEN: September 18-27

The 13th European Film Festival South Africa is here. Ten days, four cities and one opportunity to see 12 of the best films in current European cinema, fresh from Cannes, Venice, Berlin and beyond on the big screen as intended. Featuring award-winning films by giants of European cinema alongside bold new voices and starring Europe’s biggest names, this year’s films follow families of all kinds — biological, chosen, broken, rebuilding — fighting to hold together and carve out a future against everything working to pull them apart. Tickets are available from R90 via Webtickets.

From whales to shrimp, clams and fish — the ocean's sex life is anything but boring! (Oceanfriendly SA)

SEX IN THE SEA

WHERE: Riverbend Conference Centre at Riverbend Crocodile Farm, Old National Road, Southbroom

WHEN: September 19

Join renowned marine biologist, scientist and conservationist Deborah Robertson-Andersson for a fascinating and entertaining look at the surprising sex lives of marine creatures. With decades of experience in marine science and a talent for making complex science fascinating and accessible, Deborah will take us beneath the waves to discover sex-changing fish, hermaphroditic molluscs, shrimp that swap sex, and worms with some seriously flexible ideas about reproduction. From whales to shrimp, clams and fish — the ocean’s sex life is anything but boring! Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.