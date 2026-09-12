YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 14 - September 20

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The week begins with brains and bravery working unusually well together. The Mercury-Uranus trine favours original thinking, while the Sun and Mars provide enough energy to actually do something with it. Then Venus squares Pluto and relationships acquire considerably more subtext: attraction intensifies, jealousy is possible and questions about who holds the power may surface. Friday’s Mercury-Saturn opposition is the celestial equivalent of someone asking to see the paperwork, so expect delays, criticism or a necessary reality check. By Sunday, Venus and Uranus make predictability rather difficult. Plans change, people surprise you and something you thought you wanted may suddenly lose its appeal.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Venus and Pluto make this an intense week for the heart. Attraction can be powerful, but so can possessiveness. Later, Uranus introduces unpredictability. Give people room to surprise you rather than demanding they stick to the script.

Work & money

Monday favours clever solutions and decisive action. Friday is less accommodating: Mercury opposite Saturn rewards preparation and exposes sloppy thinking. Read contracts, check numbers and don’t mistake a delay for a disaster.

Energy & wellbeing

The Sun-Mars connection provides useful momentum early on. Use it. Later in the week, mental pressure increases, so resist filling every available hour. Sometimes cancelling something is the healthiest appointment to make.

The week in one line

Start boldly, proceed intelligently and leave room for a plot twist.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Original thinkers with practical plans.

Unlucky: Control freaks.

Don’t even try: Turning jealousy into a love language.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

With the Sun still in your sign, you have more influence over events than you realise. Monday is particularly good for solving something that’s resisted conventional thinking — try the odd idea. A conversation about money or responsibilities becomes more serious towards Friday; don’t take questions as criticism when somebody may simply need clarity. But if someone is being unreasonable, stand firm. Home demands attention over the weekend, but not necessarily labour. Delegate. In love, trying to control the outcome could spoil something rather interesting. Even Virgo can’t spreadsheet chemistry.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Mercury in your sign makes you quick, articulate and unusually good at joining dots nobody else has noticed. Put that brain to work early in the week. Your ruler Venus, however, is tangling with Pluto, which could make an attraction rather consuming or turn a minor disagreement into the Treaty of Versailles. Breathe and step away from confrontation. No need for unnecessary drama. Friday brings a sobering conversation or decision, but useful information emerges from it. By Sunday, you’re craving novelty. Change the restaurant, not necessarily the relationship.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Venus in Scorpio squaring your ruler Pluto gives you considerable magnetism this week, along with the potential to become fascinated by somebody who may or may not deserve quite so much attention. Flirting is fun, but don’t propose on the first date — enjoy desire without handing it the house keys. Professionally, something happening behind the scenes could eventually work in your favour. Friday asks for patience with paperwork, messages or people who move slower than you do. A surprise involving a partner or friend arrives by Sunday. Resist investigating it before it’s actually happened.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

The First Quarter Moon reaches Sagittarius on Friday, giving you the urge to move something forward. Good — but direction matters as much as speed. Take out a map and chart the course. Early-week conversations with friends or colleagues could produce an unexpectedly useful idea, so listen beyond the obvious. A private relationship matter is more complicated and shouldn’t be forced into resolution. Friday may bring a temporary obstacle around plans or communication. Don’t dramatise it, even if that is your default setting. By the weekend you’re back in motion, although your bank balance may prefer you remain seated.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

A professional idea that seemed slightly eccentric may suddenly look rather clever. Give it a shot and you may find an unexpected reward. Monday favours innovation, particularly if you’re prepared to abandon “the way we’ve always done it” approach. Relationships with colleagues require more tact midweek as ambition and ego collide. Your ruler Saturn opposes Mercury on Friday, making you unusually aware of what won’t work in the heart department. That’s useful information, not pessimism. The weekend favours retreat, rest and recalibration before the Moon enters your sign. You don’t have to climb every mountain simply because somebody left one nearby.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Your ruler Uranus is beautifully connected to Mercury as the week begins, making this prime territory for the sort of unconventional thinking Aquarius does before breakfast. Travel, study, or a new intellectual direction could become exciting. Go all the way offbeat and you could form a new syncopated creation. Career relationships are more delicate: avoid turning a difference of opinion into a struggle for supremacy. Just be smart and pretend to go with the flow. Friday may bring frustrating news or a delay. Take the long view. By Sunday, Venus and Uranus could deliver an unexpected attraction, invitation or change of heart. Boredom, at least, isn’t on the schedule.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

You may begin the week seeing a situation rather differently, particularly around shared responsibilities, intimacy or something somebody neglected to tell you. Don’t be too uncompromising, try to see the other person’s perspective. That’s not necessarily bad news; clarity has its uses. Travel or a new experience looks tempting, although Venus-Pluto warns against becoming obsessed with making something happen immediately. Friday’s Mercury-Saturn opposition puts practical matters under scrutiny, especially expenditure or commitments. The weekend brings career momentum. Dream big, certainly. Just invite a calculator along occasionally.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

The Sun works beautifully with your ruler Mars on Monday, giving you energy, confidence and the satisfying feeling that things are finally moving. Use it on something that matters rather than merely starting six new projects. Take a little break to get clarity on what to pursue first. Partnerships require more finesse. A conversation could produce a breakthrough, although Friday reminds you that compromise comes with responsibilities. The Sagittarius Moon later in the week makes travel, adventure or escape especially appealing. Start making spontaneous plans. By Sunday, they may suddenly change though. Fortunately, improvisation has never exactly terrified an Aries.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Your ruler Venus is having a complicated week, which means relationships may feel unusually intense. Try not to freak out. Someone wants more — more attention, more commitment, more answers, more budget — and it may even be you. Avoid emotional brinkmanship. Tit for tat was never your style. Work begins briskly, with a clever change to your routine saving time or solving an old irritation. Friday calls for realism about workload and deadlines. Sunday’s Venus-Uranus connection may leave you desperate to shake something up. Change your hair, plans or habits before unnecessarily detonating your entire life.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your ruler Mercury begins the week trine Uranus, so ideas may arrive faster than you can type them. Creativity, romance and interesting conversations all benefit, and an unconventional solution deserves serious consideration. Give your thoughts a chance, and they may just make you rich and/or famous. Friday is another story: Mercury opposes Saturn, introducing the word “no”, or possibly the even less popular “not yet”. Give yourself time. Don’t let one obstacle persuade you the whole idea is doomed. Relationships become livelier towards the weekend, with somebody behaving unexpectedly. For once, Gemini, you may not be the unpredictable one.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Mars continues through Cancer and the Sun supports it early this week, providing a welcome surge of determination. Tackle something you’ve been avoiding while courage is readily available. Use the brave new you while you can. Home or family discussions could produce an unexpected solution, although romance has more complicated undertones as Venus clashes with Pluto and your partner could annoy you. Don’t mistake emotional intensity for proof that you’re right. Friday’s First Quarter Moon puts routines and responsibilities in focus. Fix what’s genuinely inefficient. You don’t need to reorganise the entire household because somebody put a spoon in the wrong drawer.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Your ruler, the Sun, links harmoniously with Mars as the week begins, giving you confidence without requiring quite your usual quantity of applause. This won’t last long. A bold move could pay off, particularly around something you’ve been hesitant to ask for. But then again, you’re usually very bold. Conversations are stimulating and an unexpected piece of information changes your thinking. Domestic tensions or family politics require a lighter touch midweek. Friday brings a reality check around plans, but the Sagittarius Moon restores your appetite for fun, romance and creativity. Take pleasure seriously. Somebody has to.