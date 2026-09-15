Legacy of laughs: Savanna’s commitment to SA comedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Savanna continues its long-standing celebration of South African comedy and the talent keeping audiences laughing across the country.

For close to 30 years, Savanna has built a legacy of serving some serious laughs through its support of South Africa’s comedy industry.

This year, the premium cider brand has brought back Trevor Noah for the soccer-themed Bafunny Bafunny: South Africa’s Festival of Comedy tour.

Slated to take the stage next to South Africa’s funniest export are stand-up comedian and voiceover artist Mbali Gudazi and comedian and actor Eugene Khoza, among many others.

Laughter takes centre stage as audiences come together for an unforgettable night of comedy. Catch Bafunny Bafunny when it hits your city. (Savanna)

According to marketing communications manager for Savanna premium cider Kayla Hendricks, this is all part of celebrating the legacy built by Savanna over the years.

“Comedy and Savanna found each other very naturally,” she says. This has come to define how the brand has been on the pulse of awkward and serious moments in South Africa’s history, yet has always been able to find the lighter side.

“Supporting comedy was never just about putting our logo next to a show or a comedian. It made sense because comedy is one of the clearest ways Savanna can show up in culture — with that smart, sharp, lighthearted and very South African perspective on life,” says Hendricks.

A legacy built on laughter

Over the decades that Savanna has supported comedy, the brand has partnered with beloved faces like stand-up comedian and media personality Barry Hilton, who captured the dry wit seen in its unforgettable advertising.

But the brand has not been limited to established stars only. Savanna has consistently found ways to focus the spotlight on up-and-coming talent. Especially with the “virtual comedy bar campaign”, that unearthed the brightest sparks during the Covid-19 lockdown years.

The campaign has since repeatedly brought new talent to the forefront, often from small towns or rural locations.

Trevor Noah brings his trademark wit and energy to the stage as Savanna celebrates its long-standing commitment to South African comedy. (Savanna)

Hendricks says the company approaches the Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards with the same passion. For the past 12 years, the annual event recognises local talent and gives emerging comedians a platform to showcase their talents.

Savanna’s reach is also spreading across the continent, with the likes of Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and MC Learnmore Jonasi among the stars taking part in Bafunny Bafunny.

“This year’s tour is going to be a real flagship experience for the industry,” says Hendricks, “and of course Savanna will be alongside those laughs, so people are in for the best time.”

Hendricks says the tour plan is that each province will experience a different flavour of South African humour.

It’s not just a comedy show with famous names; it’s about a showcase of South African stand-up on a larger scale — Kayla Hendricks, Savanna's marketing communications manager

The Gauteng leg of Bafunny Bafunny, held earlier this month at SunBet Arena, brought the serious comedic range made famous by Khoza and Noah.

Lovers of high-energy comedy can look forward to stars such as Nonto R at the Durban edition at Suncoast Casino on September 19.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town shows at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World on September 25 and 26 will feature the likes of Panch Gasela and Lindy Johnson, alongside a bevy of comics beloved for their sharp observations and strong comedic storytelling.

“It’s not just a comedy show with famous names; it’s all about a showcase of South African stand-up on a larger scale,” says Hendricks.

Making room for new voices

The brand has also focused on creating avenues for female stars to shine in the comedy industry.

Major stars like Celeste Ntuli and Tumi Morake have specific partnerships and their work with agencies like One-eyed Jack, with whom they collaborated on the Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards, has helped honour women in comedy to ensure that they “stand strong among the best”.

“We want to ensure that South African comedy travels beyond the room where it happened,” says Hendricks. “We want to ensure that South African comedians have longevity and reach in their talent.”

This article was sponsored by Savanna.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for persons under 18.