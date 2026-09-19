A-LISTERS | Heavy lifters, luxury with a heart and the secret sauce of champions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cricket lovers have been biting their nails over Kagiso Rabada’s chances of making the squad for the upcoming Australian Test after a hamstring injury.

This, I am told, is a really big deal because there’s no-one in modern history that can strike a wicket faster than the 1.91m tall Protea. So when I spotted him on Thursday evening, I couldn’t let the moment pass without asking if our very fast fast bowler was pitch ready.

“Ah yes,” says Kagiso. “I could play right now.”

Looking more like an umpire than a fearsome fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada poses at the Rosebank screening of 'What We Know'. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

With the decision now in the hands of the gods (well, the medical boffins and the selectors), we turn to the reason that found us at a movie theatre in Rosebank (Johannesburg): the screening of the pilot episode of a series called What We Know, which features Kagiso and grapples with defining what makes a South African champ.

“You can’t put a finger on it,” says Kagiso when I ask what he thinks is in our sporting secret sauce. “You can say, ‘No DNA, just RSA.’ But I guess we’re relentless; we have so much pride, we come from so much complexity. All of those different colours and different stories from the past come together to create something special.”

The four-part doccie, produced by Red Bull South Africa and South African Tourism, features an impressive roster of sporting heroes, including Siya Kolisi, Laura Wolvaardt, Teboho Mokoena and one hulk of a man nicknamed “The Rhino”.

Rayno Nel made history last year when he became the first African to win the World’s Strongest Man title during a competition testing strength and endurance in 10 events over four days.

Petite Monja Nel is no challenge for her heavy-lifter husband Rayno, the first African to win the World’s Strongest Man title. The couple were snapped at the screening of 'What We Know' in Rosebank. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

For the deadlift category, Rayno beat his competitors by lifting a massive 490kg. Surmising that’s probably 10 times the weight of his svelte wife, Monja, I suggest it should be a cinch to pick her up. Checking first with Monja, the electrical engineer accepts the challenge, single-handedly scooping her up King Kong-style without batting an eyelid.

Now, the only heavy lifting I am adept at involves flutes of tiny bubbles, so off to my next assignment, where the arm candy comes in the form of handbags like a coral pink Hermès Birkin, which will set you back a cool R500K.

At Luxity, though, this really is a guilt-free splurge because here conspicuous consumption is touted as good for the planet!

We were in a shopping complex in the middle of that neck of the woods known as Africa’s richest square mile for the 10th anniversary of the multi-store and online platform which has upended the second-hand market for designer goods. It affords consumers peace of mind through its rigorous authentication process and gives sellers the chance to make a mint off their unwanted preloved treasures.

Who turned up?

Ayanda G Thabethe looking stylish at Luxity's birthday bash. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Among the fashionista crowd I spotted Maps Maponyane, Ayanda G Thabethe, Tshepi Vundla and Tebogo “Proverb” Thekisho, greeted glam couple Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema, and caught up with influencer Halle Tshungu, whose running video following the Kempton Park murders has touched a nerve on TikTok (Halle says she hopes for the day when South African women won’t have to live in fear of simply existing.)

Halle Tshungu at Luxity's 10th anniversary celebration in Sandton. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

I also met Luke Calitz, who with Michael Zahariev is the brains behind Luxity, which touts the sustainability aspect of their offering and also shares regular updates on the state of the local luxury market through reports based on their sales figures.

Ably officiated by Thulane Toolz Hadebe, the night featured models on plinths showing off various luxury wares, and while I thought the sound was a few decibels too high for my fragile ears, I had no complaints about the nibbles from nearby restaurant Tang. They included tuna tataki, yakitori chicken, pulled wagyu beef tacos, and spinach and cream dim sums. No complaints either about the tipples from wine estate Quoin Rock.