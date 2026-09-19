Beyond the boerie role

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I first met Dan Corder at a mutual friend’s house party in Kommetjie, Cape Town in 2011. After introductions were exchanged, he exclaimed: “Oh, you’re Mila! Apparently you’re a malna*i!”

“That’s hilarious! Can I just say, coming from me, that would be a compliment!,” Corder laughs as he’s reminded of the memory.

Fifteen years later, we’re sitting in Corder’s flat-cum-recording studio in Linden, Johannesburg. The often triple-beanie-clad cover girl (“I never thought I’d be a cover girl!”) from Cape Town’s southern suburbs’ now boasts a CV consisting of broadcaster, analyst, political comedian, and published author.

From “malna*i” quips to penning The Miseducation of South Africa: Busting myths about our biggest debates, Corder’s life trajectory has been “very good,” he says. “I’m just incredibly lucky that I get to do what I genuinely love to do, which is tell jokes, read the news, obsess about the news, and analyse the news for money in my own company with people who I adore”.

Despite having been approached by a number of publishers over the years, the multi-hyphenate broadcaster remained unconvinced that he had anything expansive enough to say that could culminate in a book: “Everything I’ve said in my career has been enough for two to three radio shows, or two TV shows, or one TikTok.”

“I never thought I’d be a cover girl!”

Yet Jonathan Ball Publishers persisted, prodding Corder with the probing question: “Isn’t there an overarching theme of everything you’ve said over the past years? Just write that.”

And wrote Corder (succinctly) did. The debating doyen dissects discourses omnipresent in South Africa: from BEE to our food crisis to the TRC’s legacy to Zuma’s (mis)administration — and the role of colonialism.

“You don’t have to do the whole history of how English South Africans managed to outsource all guilt and blame for racial evil to Afrikaans South Africans,” he gestures. “You can go, ‘this is the way it plays out right now, these are the non-negotiable things that we souties have to deal with about what we have done and stop pretending that we didn’t do them’.”

A casual shrug accompanies his “totally fine” answer in response to his feelings about the term ‘soutie’. “Also, whites who are, like, ‘how dare they call me umlungu?’ Like, whatever. No-one uses it as a slur,” he scoffs.

As for this soutie’s approach to ‘Afrikaner’?

“Afrikaner,” the Saffa-nalyst explains, “in a very basic way, is a white person from Afrikaans lineage. But it is obviously now an explicit cultural, political, social identity that is not all-inclusive at all. Max du Preez has written well about how people need to take back what it means to be an Afrikaner from the right-wing bigots.”

Right-wing Afrikanerdom leads us to the inevitable ‘P’-word.

“Po*s?” Corder questions.

Close! Piers Morgan.

Specifically Corder’s May 2025 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored which debated the narrative of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa.

“It’s a myth,” comes Corder’s instant response. “AfriForum is very clever in the way that they do public messaging in that they will never say that it exists or that they’ve advocated for it, but they create an environment in which the useful idiots-slash-paid-for-propaganda bots use the AfriForum space created to make those intense claims.”

And does Corder believe that if you were to type ‘Piers Morgan’ into Thesaurus.com’s synonym box the first definition would read ‘po*s’?

“Yes,” he says sans hesitation.

Corder didn’t know that Ernst Roets would also appear on the show yet was “delighted” when he found out: “That was someone who also needed to be reprimanded in a format that he couldn’t wriggle out of.”

And neither wriggle nor interrupt Roets could, with Corder’s debating acumen in the hood: “One of the key skills in debating is to shut down someone trying to interrupt you while not being knocked off your mental flow. In that moment Roets was trying to interrupt me, I said something I knew would shut him up and I had no recollection I said it afterwards,” he says in near disbelief.

That statement of the sharrap nature? “Settle down, brother.” And settle down Roets did.

Corder’s foray into debating started as a student at Westerford High School (“yes, it’s public knowledge that I attended Westerford, and no — I don’t flex it, but it was a very good school for me”).

“I was very badly bullied in both primary and high school, and Westerford Debating Union became a space where I could be a nerd and safe from bullies,” he shares.

His persistent feeling of being misunderstood was clarified only two years ago when he was diagnosed with ADHD and low-end spectrum autism, with his therapist explaining that he probably has an uncommon way of experiencing the world, which often leads to him being misunderstood.

“Since I was four or five, my deepest upsetness ... ” Corder trails off, brow furrowed ... “is when I feel misunderstood. If I say something and someone takes it in a way I didn’t intend to say it, I am distraught and sometimes apoplectic with rage and I virtually never get angry. But if someone wilfully,” he emphasises, “misunderstands me, I get furious”.

Factors which contributed to Corder being victimised and tormented also included his “brutal ADHD plus being ginger and scrawny”.

Darwin’s theory of ‘survival of the fittest’ can be applied to a high school setting as ‘joining the cool kids’ table’, with Corder making the deliberate decision to aspire to popularity because “the second I am accepted in your community, people can’t bully me”.

“In about six months, I almost forensically studied the popular kids,” (including yet another mutual mate of ours), says Corder of his quest to determine what popularity entailed for his peers, and becoming a self-proclaimed expert in it. “I figured out what people were into, I figured out what sports I needed to play, what house parties I needed to be invited to.”

Yet once this #goal was achieved, he realised that he “genuinely didn’t want to do any of those things. I just needed to be popular enough to be safe”.

Other than “chronic alcoholism,” Corder grins, six months of studying at Rhodes University furthermore shaped his authentic self. A fellow classmate, Amira, introduced herself and asked him: “Who are you?” This near-existential question was not met with dread but a discovery of self-actualisation: “That was beautiful because I was completely undefined by my history or what had come before and so I didn’t concoct a new fake of myself.”

Fakes Corder didn’t concoct, yet imagination this authentic oke has. He writes in his book that if he were to be president for a day he’d make history a compulsory matric subject, and change the curriculum. (Koebaai, Cold War! Howzit, a raft of post-1994 South African history!)

What would Corder’s day look like if he were president for a day? Tjokkeblok, it transpires, as he lists instituting a universal basic income, strengthening unionisation, having interventions to force companies that profit from financialisation to start businesses that create jobs, and making basic and higher education free. And he hasn’t even reached noon!

Creating an equal, just and integrated South Africa enters the public (holiday) sphere in a culinary context on September 24.

Does Heritage/National Braai Day contribute to celebrating an equal and just South Africa for all or do we merely smaak a braai and chesa nyama?

“In any project of nation-building you have to create a shared something,” says Corder. “Every single society in the world, at one point or another, cooked meat outside but there’s a handful of countries where it’s the culture. And I know I sound like a Checkers ad,” he smiles, “but it’s so much more than just cooking meat outside”. From who provides the potato salad to making chakalaka this time to sports on in the background to the foreknowledge that if you’re braai’ing with white people you’ll only eat at 23:45 — the art of the braai encapsulates the richness, diversity, and heritage of Mzansi à la Corder.

“Okay,” he near-bashfully yet confidently starts when asked if he braais on Heritage Day, “Mila, here’s the truth — actual South African heritage is a boerie from outside Spar or Builders Warehouse on a Friday at 1pm. On Heritage Day, I’m more likely to go and get a boerie roll from outside a Spar.”

Now that’s the way to roll ...