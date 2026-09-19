STAYING IN | Things to stream

If you have 45 minutes
SLOW HORSES SEASON 6 — Apple TV+
Jackson Lamb and his gang of British spy misfits face plenty of danger, twists, turns and farts in a season in which no horses — not even those fast enough to leave Slough House and get a real life — are safe from an assassin hell-bent on revenge.
If you have 1 hour
THE MINIATURE WIFE — DStv Stream
Matthew Macfadyen and Elizabeth Banks star as the embattled married Littlejohns, whose power battles take a new turn when wife Lindy is shrunk to only 15cm tall in this dramedy series based on a 2013 short story by Manuel Gonzales.
If you have 2 hours
HAMLET — Rent or buy from Apple TV+
Riz Ahmed takes Shakespeare’s great tragedy to the palatial highs and gritty streets of contemporary London’s South Asian community for a refreshing, sharp update of the timeless inner and outer battles of the doomed sweet prince.
If you have 8 hours
MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY — Netflix
“Lizzie Borden took an axe. Gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one” — or did she? Time to find out what TV’s high priest of melodrama, Ryan Murphy, thinks in the anthology’s first instalment to focus on a female perpetrator, played by Ella Beatty.
If you have 6 hours
CHAD POWERS SEASON 2 — Disney+
Glen Powell’s prosthetically talented, college-football hustler and impostor returns for a second season of new adventures, close shaves and life lessons.
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