STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 45 minutes

SLOW HORSES SEASON 6 — Apple TV+

Jackson Lamb and his gang of British spy misfits face plenty of danger, twists, turns and farts in a season in which no horses — not even those fast enough to leave Slough House and get a real life — are safe from an assassin hell-bent on revenge.

If you have 1 hour

THE MINIATURE WIFE — DStv Stream

Matthew Macfadyen and Elizabeth Banks star as the embattled married Littlejohns, whose power battles take a new turn when wife Lindy is shrunk to only 15cm tall in this dramedy series based on a 2013 short story by Manuel Gonzales.

If you have 2 hours

HAMLET — Rent or buy from Apple TV+

Riz Ahmed takes Shakespeare’s great tragedy to the palatial highs and gritty streets of contemporary London’s South Asian community for a refreshing, sharp update of the timeless inner and outer battles of the doomed sweet prince.

If you have 8 hours

MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY — Netflix

“Lizzie Borden took an axe. Gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one” — or did she? Time to find out what TV’s high priest of melodrama, Ryan Murphy, thinks in the anthology’s first instalment to focus on a female perpetrator, played by Ella Beatty.

If you have 6 hours

CHAD POWERS SEASON 2 — Disney+

Glen Powell’s prosthetically talented, college-football hustler and impostor returns for a second season of new adventures, close shaves and life lessons.