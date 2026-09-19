YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 21 September to 27 September

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The week begins expansively, with Mercury and Jupiter encouraging bigger thinking, useful conversations and the occasional grand plan. The Sun moves into Libra on Tuesday, shifting attention towards relationships, balance and the delicate art of getting what you want without annoying everyone else.

Friday is foggier as the Sun opposes Neptune: promises may be unreliable and perceptions decidedly selective. Then Saturday’s Aries full moon arrives with considerably less interest in diplomacy. Combined with the Sun’s powerful connection to Pluto, it could bring a truth, decision or overdue ending into sharp focus. By Sunday, Mars is preparing to stride into Leo. Confidence is returning. Subtlety may not be.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Libra season puts partnership centre stage, but Saturday’s Aries full moon reminds us that compromise shouldn’t require disappearing entirely. Good relationships accommodate two people, not one person with an increasingly resentful supporting act.

Work & money

Monday favours pitches, plans, negotiations and thinking beyond the immediate problem. Friday is less reliable, particularly for anything involving vague figures or optimistic promises. Saturday brings considerably greater clarity.

Energy & wellbeing

The week moves from sociable to slightly dreamy and then decidedly energetic. Don’t fight Friday’s slower pace. By the weekend, you’ll have plenty of impetus for tackling whatever you’ve been avoiding.

The week in one line

Compromise where you can, stand your ground where you must.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Big thinkers and brave conversations.

Unlucky: Vague promises and selective memories.

Don’t even try: Keeping everyone happy.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

As the Sun leaves your sign, attention shifts from reinvention to what your new plans might actually cost. Monday is excellent for discussing money, asking for something or finding a smarter way to use what you already have. Don’t rush into an attractive offer around Friday, when important details could be hiding in the mist. Saturday’s full moon raises questions about shared responsibilities and who owes what to whom. Sort them out without producing a forensic audit of every previous offence. Sometimes approximately fair is fair enough.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

The Sun enters Libra this week and suddenly you’re back in the driver’s seat, although naturally you’d prefer everyone to agree on the destination first. Monday brings an excellent conversation, introduction or idea. Relationships become more complicated towards Friday when somebody may not be telling the whole story — possibly because they don’t yet know it themselves. Saturday’s full moon falls in your opposite sign, putting partnerships under bright lights. Something needs saying. Say it kindly, but say it. Peace purchased through silence is usually overpriced.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

This is a more private week than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Something developing behind the scenes needs time before being announced to the world. Venus in your sign keeps your personal magnetism high, while Monday could bring welcome news involving work, recognition or an influential person. Friday is less straightforward: avoid gossip and don’t assume every rumour deserves investigation. The weekend full moon highlights habits and wellbeing. Fix one thing you’ve been neglecting. Your body shouldn’t have to lodge a formal complaint.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Monday’s Mercury-Jupiter connection suits you beautifully: ideas expand, people respond and an interesting conversation could lead somewhere unexpected. Libra season then makes life more social, so accept invitations rather than automatically claiming you’re too busy. Friday requires discernment around a friend or family matter; you’re not getting the complete picture yet. Saturday’s fiery Aries full moon is much more your style, bringing romance, creativity and a strong desire for fun. Enjoy yourself. Not every weekend needs to become a personal-development seminar.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The Sun reaches the most ambitious part of your chart this week, putting career, reputation or a long-term goal firmly in focus. An opportunity could begin with a conversation on Monday, but don’t oversell it before you know what you’re agreeing to. Friday is particularly poor for assumptions. Saturday brings greater certainty, although the full moon may require balancing professional demands against home or family. You cannot be indispensable everywhere simultaneously. Choose where you’re genuinely needed rather than where you merely enjoy being important.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Your world feels larger this week. Travel, study, publishing, new people or simply an unfamiliar point of view could pull you out of a rut you hadn’t realised you’d entered. Monday is particularly good for making plans or having the conversation that gets something moving. Friday, however, favours imagination over accuracy, so postpone anything requiring watertight facts. Saturday’s full moon could bring news or finally settle an ongoing discussion. Your unconventional solution may prove to be the sensible one. Try not to look too pleased about it.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Friday’s Sun-Neptune opposition has your name all over it, Pisces, so be particularly wary of beautiful stories unsupported by boring facts. Earlier in the week, a conversation about shared resources or responsibilities could be surprisingly constructive. Relationships deepen when you’re prepared to discuss what usually gets politely avoided. Saturday’s full moon turns attention towards what you value, materially and otherwise. Something may no longer justify the time, money or emotion you’re pouring into it. Letting go isn’t failure. Sometimes it’s simply excellent housekeeping.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Relationships move centre stage as the Sun enters Libra, which means other people’s needs are suddenly harder to ignore. Annoying, perhaps, but potentially useful. Monday favours productive conversations and new possibilities, particularly with somebody whose approach differs from yours. Then Saturday brings a full moon in Aries and with it a personal turning point. You may finally decide what you want, rather than what everyone else expects. Mars is also preparing to enter fellow fire sign Leo. Your confidence is rising. Just remember that volume and authority remain separate concepts.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Life becomes pleasingly practical this week. Libra season turns your attention towards routines, organisation and the thousand small things that make everyday existence either work beautifully or drive you insane. Improve what irritates you. Monday could produce a clever solution to a domestic or professional problem. Friday is more nebulous socially, so don’t take somebody’s odd behaviour personally. Saturday’s full moon asks for some genuine downtime. Rest is not laziness, despite what your to-do list has been telling you.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your ruler Mercury links beautifully with Jupiter on Monday, making this a particularly good day for pitching an idea, arranging something exciting or simply talking somebody around. The Sun’s move into Libra adds romance, creativity and pleasure to the mix. Friday’s Neptune influence can make you unusually gullible about a professional promise, so ask for specifics. Saturday’s full moon brings a friendship or group matter to a head. Someone may surprise you by either stepping up or disappearing. Both pieces of information are useful.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Home, family and your private life demand more attention once the Sun enters Libra. This could mean improving your surroundings, dealing with a family matter or simply deciding you need more sanctuary from everybody else’s noise. Friday is not the day for important conclusions; facts and feelings are unusually easy to confuse. Saturday’s Aries full moon lights up career and reputation, bringing recognition, a decision or a push towards something more ambitious. Mars remains in Cancer until Sunday so use that final burst of determination. Then exhale.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Monday starts well, with Mercury and Jupiter in Leo encouraging confidence, generous thinking and conversations that open doors. Speak up. Libra season then brings a busier diary, more messages and possibly a short trip or useful introduction. Friday’s Sun-Neptune opposition makes this a bad moment for lending money, believing implausible explanations, or buying something simply because the lighting is flattering. Saturday’s full moon encourages adventure and a broader perspective. Best of all, Mars enters Leo on Sunday. The batteries are recharging. Try not to use all the power at once.