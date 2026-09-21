Harry and Meghan need protection, Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harry and Meghan returned to live in Britain six years after they quit royal duties and moved to the US. Picture:

The brother of Princess Diana says her son Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan should be given official security as they are treated by the media much in the same way his late sister was in the years leading up to her death.

Diana died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash while photographers pursued her on motorbikes, sparking an outpouring of grief and a reckoning over whether the media bore some responsibility after it splashed details of her life across front pages for years.

Charles Spencer was speaking as he prepared to publish his book about Diana, which has been highly critical of her former husband, the now-King Charles, and after Harry and Meghan returned to live in Britain six years after they quit royal duties and moved to the US.

Charles Spencer, the brother of Britain's late Princess Diana, is interviewed by journalist Laura Kuenssberg as part of the documentary Princess Diana: My Sister’s Story' at the Althorp Estate in Britain. Picture: (Jeff Overs/BBC)

“From a security aspect, as an uncle who has seen his sister die in very, very preventable circumstances, I would veer towards protection,” Spencer told the BBC, citing Harry’s position as fifth-in-line to the British throne and as a former soldier.

He said the tabloid treatment of Diana, and Harry and Meghan, could be “really, really unpleasant”, and it was “beholden on people” to learn from the experience.

Spencer’s book makes headlines worldwide

Spencer’s book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister has made headlines around the world after it accused now-King Charles of making incendiary comments in the days after her death.

In the book Spencer accused Diana’s former husband, then-prince of Wales, of sounding “giddily elated” in the hours after her death and said an angry Charles had told Spencer the world would forget Diana soon enough.

In a rare move, the palace hit back by saying the king was “mindful that the pain of ​fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour ​memory in ⁠ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss”.

Asked by the BBC how he could prove the conversations had taken place, Spencer said he had included a specific line in his much-lauded eulogy at Diana’s funeral to counter the comments, ending it by saying she would “never be extinguished from our minds”.

Princess Diana arrives at the 1997 Met Gala. Picture: (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Spencer said he had written the book, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death, to celebrate her life. He said their childhood had never had a dull moment: “We both have ADHD. She was never diagnosed, but clearly we did.”

The publication of the book and the surprise return of Harry and Meghan to Britain after they spent six years living in the US pose a challenge for the king, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Diana’s family accused the royals of showing a lack of support and care towards the late princess before her death, a charge repeated by Harry and Meghan before they quit royal duties in 2020 to move abroad.

Harry has criticised the government’s decision to strip him and his family of automatic police protection afforded to other senior royals ⁠after he quit royal duties. After a long-running legal battle, that is under review.

Spencer, who recently hosted the couple, has serialised his book through the Daily Mail months after Harry lost an expensive privacy lawsuit against the tabloid.

He said his revelations about Charles would not come as a surprise to Harry or his older brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, and said while he knew many more details about the king he had chosen not to include them.

Reuters