IN PICS | Skies come alive at Africa Aerospace and Defence

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts gathered to witness a spectacle that transformed the sky into a theatre of precision, power and skill at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on Saturday.
Held biennially, AAD is regarded as the only event of its kind on the African continent, bringing together aerospace, defence and security leaders, military delegations, manufacturers, procurement specialists and innovators from across the air, land and sea domains.
But beyond the business of defence and aviation, it was the skies that commanded attention.
Aircraft tore across the horizon in breathtaking aerobatic displays, formations so tight they seemed almost impossible, and manoeuvres that left crowds momentarily holding their breath.
The thunder of engines could be felt deep in the chest as pilots pushed aircraft and precision to their limits.
As the day drew to a close, the final aircraft disappeared into a dramatic sunset — leaving behind a crowd still looking skyward, captivated by a display of aviation at its most spectacular.
TimesLIVE
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