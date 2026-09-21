King Charles sounded like ‘lottery winner’ after Diana’s death, her brother writes

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King Charles, then Prince Charles, pictured years after the death of his first wife, Princess Diana, as new excerpts from her brother’s forthcoming book revisit the events surrounding her death. Picture:

Britain’s King Charles sounded “like a lottery winner” after the death of his late first wife Diana, her brother writes in his forthcoming book, new extracts of which were published on Thursday.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer said the then-Prince Charles was “giddily elated” in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death in 1997, possibly because he felt it meant he was freer to marry again, according to passages in the Daily Mail.

Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated, like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time. — Charles Spencer

Charles on Wednesday took the unusual step of responding to criticism after the first extracts of Spencer’s book were published in the Daily Mail, saying via a spokesperson that grief could impact reason, judgment and memory.

There was no new comment from the king on the latest excerpts, which also stated Diana went to the site of many suicides on Britain’s south coast, but her love for her sons, William and Harry, “stopped her from going further”.

“It is a sad fact that in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all,” Spencer wrote.

Diana was killed at the age of 36 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss — A Buckingham Palace spokesperson

Spencer says in the book he spoke to Charles shortly after Diana’s death was confirmed, writing: “Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated, like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time.”

Spencer added: “Looking back now, I suspect the prince’s first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not.”

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. That was a year after Diana told the BBC, “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”, in reference to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he married in 2005.

Reuters