Win three nights at Sanctuary Mandela courtesy of TimesLIVE

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Sanctuary Mandela occupies Nelson Mandela’s former private residence in Houghton, home to the late president from 1992 to 1998.

Before it had nine guest rooms, a restaurant or Sunday jazz in the atrium, Sanctuary Mandela was the home of Nelson Mandela.

The late former president lived at this Houghton residence from 1992 to 1998. These were years of immense public consequence: the negotiations leading to South Africa’s first democratic elections, his inauguration as president and the 1995 Rugby World Cup all fell within this period.

Yet everyday life continued here too. Family gathered. Friends visited. People sat down to eat. Guests ranged from political figures to international icons.

Insights brings contemporary South African flavours to the table, drawing inspiration from Mandela’s appreciation for food, family and shared experiences. (Sanctuary Mandela)

That history gives Sanctuary Mandela its character today. It is a nine-room boutique hotel, but not in the conventional sense. Guests stay in Mandela’s former private residence, a house where hospitality had meaning long before it became a hotel.

Reminders of the original home appear throughout. Bricks from the residence form the reception counter. remnants of the original parquet dining room floor has been recreated in an art piece hanging in Insights restaurant.

A surviving wall carries works from the Nelson Mandela Foundation archive, while paintings, photographs and smaller details reveal themselves gradually rather than announcing the history at every turn.

Staff are trained as personal tour guides, so a question about an object or architectural detail can open another chapter of the house.

Even the nine rooms continue the story. Their names draw on different identities and references from Mandela’s life, including Rolihlahla, Madiba, and 466/64.

The nine rooms reflect different chapters and references from Mandela’s life, offering guests a stay surrounded by history. (Sanctuary Mandela)

The Mr President Signature Suite sits at the heart of the accommodation offering, alongside Classic and Deluxe rooms and Executive suites.

Food, however, may be the most natural link between the home then and now. At Insights, contemporary South African cooking draws on the flavours associated with Madiba and his belief in food as something shared.

Insights was also named among South Africa’s Top 100 restaurants in the 2025 Reviewers’ Choice Awards.

Live music adds a vibrant rhythm to Sundays at Sanctuary Mandela, drawing guests together for an afternoon of dining and entertainment. (Sanctuary Mandela)

Sunday jazz has become one of Sanctuary Mandela’s most sought-after gatherings. Music carries through the property as guests settle in for lunch and an afternoon together, giving a contemporary rhythm to a place long associated with conversation and company.

This ability to remain alive, rather than preserved at a distance, gives the house particular relevance.

South African heritage lives not only in museums, monuments or official dates, but in homes, kitchens, music, shared meals and the conversations that shape private and public life. Sanctuary Mandela gathers those threads in a particularly personal way.

A surviving wall inside Sanctuary Mandela carries works from the Nelson Mandela Foundation archive, offering guests a quiet glimpse into the house’s history. (Sanctuary Mandela)

Motsamayi Tourism Group manages the property. Motsamayi means “he who travels” and refers to David Motsamayi, an alias Mandela once used. It is an apt name for a group entrusted with a place defined by movement, welcome and purposeful exchange.

Sanctuary Mandela is therefore both a place to stay and a place to gather. Guests sleep here, certainly. But they also eat, listen to music, celebrate, talk and linger. The house still does what it has for decades: bring people through the door. Take a closer look:

Win a Sanctuary Mandela getaway for two

TimesLIVE, in partnership with Sanctuary Mandela, is giving away a historic retreat for two valued at R31,750. The prize includes the following:

Three-nights’ accommodation in the Mr President Suite for two people;

Dinner and breakfast for the duration of the stay; and

Two jazz tickets.

To enter, SMS Sanctuary Mandela, your full name, ID number, physical and email address to 48470.

At Insights, Sanctuary Mandela’s kitchen brings contemporary South African cooking to a house once at the heart of Madiba’s own hospitality. (Sanctuary Mandela )

Terms and conditions:

One of the three nights must fall on a Sunday (jazz performances take place on Sundays).

The prize is non-transferable. It may not be sold, traded or exchanged for cash or any other consideration. The stay cannot be split up.

SMSes charged at R1,50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.

Competition closes on Wednesday 30 September 2026 at 11pm.

Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither TimesLIVE nor any of its sponsors, affiliates or agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight. Prizes are not transferable or negotiable. Readers may enter as many times as they like. No late entries will be accepted.

Prize does not include transportation. Winner will be responsible for their own transport costs to Sanctuary Mandela Hotel in Houghton.

No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

Winners will be notified by telephone and email.

This article was sponsored by Sanctuary Mandela.