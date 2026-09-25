RECIPE | How to make the perfect boerie this Heritage Weekend

MACADAMIA AND TOMATO BRAAI RELISH
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp macadamia oil
- 1 large onion
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- 3 medium-sized tomatoes
- 1 tsp garlic and ginger paste
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp hot curry powder
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- 1 tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ cup water
- ⅓ cup toasted macadamia nuts
- Boerewors
- Hotdog rolls
Method:
- Heat the macadamia oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until soft and lightly caramelised.
- Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and garlic and ginger paste, then stir in the paprika, hot curry powder and dried thyme.
- Add the sugar, salt, black pepper and water. Simmer gently for 10–15 minutes until the tomatoes have broken down and the relish has thickened.
- Stir through the toasted macadamia nuts and adjust the seasoning to taste.
- While the relish cooks, braai or pan-fry the boerewors over medium heat until cooked through and nicely browned. Lightly toast the hotdog rolls.
- Fill each roll with boerewors and generously spoon over the warm tomato and macadamia relish. Serve immediately.
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