Lifestyle

RECIPE | How to make the perfect boerie this Heritage Weekend

It’s all about the relish in this mouthwatering recipe to make for your next roll

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Macadamia and tomato braai relish. (Supplied by Love Macadamia)

MACADAMIA AND TOMATO BRAAI RELISH

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp macadamia oil
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 3 medium-sized tomatoes
  • 1 tsp garlic and ginger paste
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp hot curry powder
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ cup water
  • ⅓ cup toasted macadamia nuts
  • Boerewors
  • Hotdog rolls

Method:

  1. Heat the macadamia oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until soft and lightly caramelised.
  2. Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and garlic and ginger paste, then stir in the paprika, hot curry powder and dried thyme.
  3. Add the sugar, salt, black pepper and water. Simmer gently for 10–15 minutes until the tomatoes have broken down and the relish has thickened.
  4. Stir through the toasted macadamia nuts and adjust the seasoning to taste.
  5. While the relish cooks, braai or pan-fry the boerewors over medium heat until cooked through and nicely browned. Lightly toast the hotdog rolls.
  6. Fill each roll with boerewors and generously spoon over the warm tomato and macadamia relish. Serve immediately.

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