A culinary festival – and accidental relaxation – in Mauritius

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Lying on a lounger on a pristine beach, with the sun glistening on the water and a warm breeze barely disturbing the palm fronds above me, I realised there was not an ounce of stress in my body. It was a level of calm I couldn’t remember experiencing before – and yes, it felt weird.

I was staying at Constance Belle Mare Plage during the annual Constance Festival Culinaire, when celebrated culinary and pastry chefs travel to Mauritius for a week of competitions, mentoring and elaborate dining. I hadn’t come here to relax. I had come to experience everything.

Each evening brought a multi-course tasting menu filled with unexpected combinations: pine-needle ice cream with caviar, oysters in edible shells, Australian lamb stuffed with a chicken-curry crust and glazed skrei cod with a hazelnut condiment.

A dish served during the festival dinner by chefs Markus Dalen and Thomas Sjögren. (Supplied)

Competitors and mentors at the 2026 Constance Festival Culinaire. (Supplied)

The festival line-up included chefs holding 18 Michelin stars between them (including Régis Marcon, Patrick Bertron and Kazuyuki Tanaka), UK MasterChef winner Thomas Frake and 2015 Bocuse d’Or winner Ørjan Johannessen.

By day, the visiting chefs served as jurors and mentors in competitions featuring chefs from Constance properties across Mauritius, the Seychelles and the Maldives. The most prestigious included the Régis Marcon Trophy, overseen by the French chef, whose restaurant has held three Michelin stars since 2005, and the Pierre Hermé Trophy, named for one of the world’s most celebrated pastry chefs.

Poolside views at Constance Belle Mare Plage, one of the host resorts for the Constance Festival Culinaire. (Sharon Waugh)

The competitions give the group’s Indian Ocean chefs an opportunity to learn from international masters, but the exchange runs both ways as they share the ingredients, flavours and culinary traditions of the region.

Beyond the festival, I felt obliged to swim in the sea, submit to a spa treatment and take several complimentary snorkelling trips. I even attempted waterskiing – or, more accurately, found an inventive way to clear my sinuses. My fomo compelled me.

The writer takes a break from the festival programme to snorkel in the clear waters off Mauritius. (Sharon Waugh)

For a highly strung, “must do everything” person, I still missed the tennis and padel courts, both golf courses and the bicycles – and I only swam in two of the three pools.

Yet there I was, stretched out on a beach lounger with my to-do list incomplete, completely content – and already an hour late leaving for the airport. Unfortunately, I still made my flight.

• The festival took place in March 2026. The 20th edition will be at Constance Belle Mare Plage and Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius, 19–27 February 2027. Go here for more information.

• Sharon Waugh was a guest of Constance Hotels & Resorts.