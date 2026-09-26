Muy caliente ‘Carmen’ returns

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“I love Carmen, she’s such a bitch!”

This statement à la Veronica Paeper, whose name has become synonymous with South Africa’s ballet sphere — with Mzansi ballet mavens (and neophytes!) being treated once more to this distinguished dancer and choreographer’s version of Carmen: The Ballet.

The fourth ballet to be staged by Joburg Ballet as part of their 25-year anniversary, French composer Georges Bizet’s Carmen has all the elements that makes for one muy caliente (very hot) production.

Think sultry 1820s Seville. An independent, passionate — and yes, deliciously bitchy — protagonist. A naïve corporal and rammetjie uitnek toreador vying for her attention. Gypsies. Smugglers. Imbibing. Flirtation. Castanets. Seduction. Death.

Caramba!

In celebrating a quarter of a century of local and international ballet dancers taking to Joburg Ballet’s stage, artistic director Dane Hurst is envisioning what the next 25 years hold for the City of Gold’s company and its dancers.

“What’s the repertoire the company is going to perform? Who are the people who are going to be the custodians of ballet in the future?” he cites as reasons for staging Carmen.

“Carmen gives the dancers a whole new theatricality, it’s a challenge for them to get their acting abilities out because it’s a character work,” Hurst explains of the production where dance meets the dramatic arts: “It’s a story-ballet that has intensity and power. And it requires you to not just be a technical artist, but to be a fully rounded performer.”

Its storyline and dramatis personae alone are worthy of a high-calibre telenovela, and Hurst lauds Paeper’s “powerful work in terms of her ability to tell stories” as a crucial ingredient in the choreographic staging of the production.

“Every time I reproduce a ballet, I can’t help fiddling with it a bit so I improve it.” — Veronica Paeper

The 82-year-old Paeper, who has more than 60 years of experience in the industry, has staged Carmen before, yet audiences can expect something (tele)novel(a): “Every time I reproduce a ballet, I can’t help fiddling with it a bit so I improve it,” she smiles.

The theme of the future continues as she lauds the future Kitty Phetlas and Rudolf Nureyevs in our midst: “My choreography being danced by other young students brings another flavour to the story, the steps, everything. Every time you see someone different it’ll look completely different and have a different interpretation. And that’s what I like to see.”

And as varied as the characters in Carmen are, as varied is its stellar cast with Revil Yon, the sole male South African principal dancer, and Brazil’s Monike Cristina in the leading roles of Don José and Carmen, both celebrating a decade of dancing with Joburg Ballet.

Add Ryoko Yagyu, Ivan Domiciano, Darragh Hourrides, Bruno Miranda, National School of the Arts’ students and a number of professional dancers with the company to the mix and you have yourself a cast as diverse as the city that Joburg Ballet is named for.

Cristina, Yagyu and Hourrides’ prolific principal roles remain challenging ones, Paeper adds with a grin: “Carmen is strong, she’s sexy, she’s manipulative, everything that I can’t do.”

“And she’s dangerous, but she’s also clever and really intelligent,” Hurst enthusiastically adds of Carmen’s complex character. “She’s so many different things, and how Veronica uses her multifaceted dimension in the use of the hand gestures, in the use of the biting of the finger and the little look to the audience.” He shakes his head in admiration of Paeper’s directorial adroitness when it comes to Carmen’s coyness and the dancers’ abilities to silently convey the story: “Not a single word is spoken, but you understand exactly what’s happening.”

If you can’t tell the difference between a pirouette and an arabesque, jeté and plié, tutu and leotard, not to worry: the ballet set to Bizet’s iconic score — “No, Carmen wouldn’t be Carmen without the ‘Habanera’!” Paeper exclaims — is a tale of universality.

“I think everybody can connect with the characters because there’s a little bit of all of us in each one of them,” Hurst says. “We would love to have the audiences come out to see who these characters are because they are quite flamboyant, dangerous and lovable characters.”

“Absolutely,” comes Paeper’s response in answer to whether the production will be met with a standing olé-vation come curtain call.

“That would be the cherry on the cake,” Hurst grins.

To which we reply: más, más, por favor!

Encore!

Carmen is performed at Joburg Theatre from September 30-October 4 and at the State Theatre from October 24-25. Tickets are available via Webtickets.