NDUMISO NGCOBO | Ill-advised nostalgia bites back

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After decades of abusing them with sweets, chocolate and general neglect, Ndumiso Ngcobo has been walking around with only 28 of his potential full complement of 32 teeth.

One of the central figures in the delay of the introduction of television in South Africa was Dr Albert Hertzog, the National Party’s minister of posts & telegraphs between 1958 and 1968.

He called it “the devil’s own box” and predicted that it would promote dangerous ideas such as interracial immorality and communism, and cause “dissatisfaction with their (natural) lot” among the Natives/Bantu.

The good doctor need not have worried. All we got were warm, cuddly communists such as Dr Blade. And when “black television” started, it was saturated with innocuous, useful programming such as teaching “the Bantu” useful skills like how to use bath soap for their ablutions and toothpaste for their teeth. Oh, how I wish I was making this up, but anyone my age and older is my witness to this riveting television. My generation will remember that, in township and rural schools, we had a cheerful lady we only knew as “Mama Colgate” who would show up with toothpaste and toothbrushes to promote oral health care.

It is with great sadness and embarrassment, therefore, that I have to offer this public posthumous apology to Mama Colgate for the current state of my teeth. After decades of abusing them with sweets, chocolate and general neglect, I have been walking around with only 28 of my potential full complement of 32 teeth. Last Sunday, while purchasing a copy of the Sunday Times for my mother, I decided to get one block of Chappies bubblegum out of ill-advised nostalgia. And this is how I managed to damage Tooth #31 (second to last molar in the lower right jaw) with excruciating results.

I grew up with intense social pressure around individuals with missing teeth

As we all should know, it is much easier to secure an appointment to renew your licence on the NaTIS system than to get a slot at the dentist. This means that I had to manage the pain in Tooth #31, or “Dusk” as I have now christened it, until later in the week. I call it Dusk because this devil’s own molar lies low during the light of day and wakes up at dusk to wreak havoc inside my oral cavity. Much like our lastborn son when he was newly born, this dental spawn of the devil’s peak hours to come out and play are between 23:00 and 06:00. You have never experienced full dental distress until you’ve found yourself with a kitchen grinder at 03:34 desperately crushing a mixture of cloves, ginger and about 13 Mybulen tablets into a paste to apply directly to a molar, with one tear rolling lazily down your right cheek.

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m just being a big crybaby with man boobs about this temporary pain. However, of even more concern to me is that my dental formula will be altered yet again and that I’ll be down to 27 teeth, and counting. This, in itself, does not warrant any hysteria. After all, medical advances in the last two centuries have more than doubled human life expectancy, without ample time for dental evolution to catch up — meaning that a sizeable portion of our senior citizens are saddled with dentures.

I personally draw the line at dentures. I’m well aware that this is the height of vanity. What this means is that whichever way one slices it, exorbitant dental implants, bridges and whatnots are an inevitable part of one’s not-so-distant future.

You’re reading this and wondering what the whole big deal is with me, passion gaps and dentures. I can only blame the accident of birth that spewed me out in my little corner in Hammarsdale. I grew up with intense social pressure around those with missing teeth. The number of unkind nicknames for folks with this deformity was immeasurable.

I do not even have to stray too far from my own life to know that I do not want to lose all my front teeth. About a decade ago I walked into my folks’ bedroom straight from the airport. Sitting up, side by side on the bed, were two strangers I had never encountered before, giving me wide, toothless grins. Until that moment, I was not aware that they had given up the dental fight and had both gone the dentures route.

So, unless there’s a dentist in the greater Boksburg area giving newspaper columnists with a sweet tooth dental implants pro bono, I need to brace myself to spend the equivalent of the price of a new hatchback to maintain my sunny smile. Mama Colgate must be turning in her grave.