SA style heads to Moscow

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Taking place from September 28 to 30, the 2026 Brics+ Fashion summit runs alongside Moscow Fashion Week, which begins on September 26 and continues until October 1. Together, the events will bring designers, fashion-week organisers, manufacturers, retailers, investors and other industry figures from around the world to the Russian capital.

For South Africa, the representation comes through Soweto Fashion Week (SFW), the Johannesburg-based independent fashion platform founded by Stephen Manzini in 2011.

Now in its 26th season, SFW has always focused on creating opportunities for emerging South African designers and helping local labels reach audiences beyond the country. It is also South Africa’s representative to the Brics International Fashion Federation, a network established to encourage fashion exchange and trade between emerging markets.

Stephen Manzini, founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week (Alexandra Soldatova)

Manzini, who also serves on the international committee of the Brics+ Fashion Summit, believes the next stage of these relationships needs to go beyond just putting designers from different countries on the same runway.

“Brics fashion isn’t simply about bringing different countries into the same room,” he says. “The next step is turning that dialogue into real markets, investment and movement of talent.”

It’s an important distinction. Fashion weeks are very good at producing photographs, front rows and a few minutes of runway theatre, but the more difficult task is turning all that attention into viable businesses.

South African designer David Tlale (Alexandra Soldatova)

For South African designers, that means finding manufacturers capable of producing garments at the right scale, securing access to international retailers and distributors, navigating export markets and, ultimately, finding customers prepared to buy what they make.

This is where the Brics+ Fashion Summit hopes to make itself useful.

Vusi Ngobeni, head of design at the department of sport, arts & culture (Alexandra Soldatova)

More than 250 speakers are expected to take part in discussions covering creativity, manufacturing and logistics, marketing and sales, entrepreneurship and investment. Subjects range from changing supply chains and the rise of regional manufacturing hubs to artificial intelligence in design and retail, changing consumer values, and strategies for taking brands into international markets.

Africa will have a notable presence. Alongside Manzini and SFW, confirmed participants include Tery Carola, CEO of Seychelles Fashion Week; Nana Addo Tamakloe, CEO of Accra Fashion Week in Ghana; and Mustafa Hassanali, CEO of Swahili Fashion Week in Tanzania.

University of Johannesburg lecturer Tinyiko Baloyi (Alexandra Soldatova)

According to the summit organisers, representatives from 109 countries have participated in the event during its history.

That international reach matters because the geography of fashion is changing. For decades, the industry’s accepted centres of gravity were Paris, Milan, London and New York. Those cities remain enormously influential, but they aren’t the only places where fashion businesses are looking for ideas, production or customers.

Molife Kumona, editor of GQ South Africa (Alexandra Soldatova)

Markets across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East are increasingly part of that conversation.

Africa occupies an interesting position within this shift. The continent plays a role in global textile and garment production, while African designers have increasingly attracted international attention for work that draws on local craft, culture and identity without being defined solely by them.

The challenge is converting creative recognition into sustainable commercial growth.

Gregg Maragelis, head of the Cape Town College of Fashion Design (Alexandra Soldatova)

The summit organisers argue that South Africa could use connections made in Moscow to gain greater access to export networks in growing economies, covering everything from textile manufacturing to designer retail.

Manzini sees a similar opportunity.

“The Global South has the creativity, manufacturing capability and consumer markets to build a stronger fashion economy on its own terms,” he says. “Our responsibility now is to create the connections that allow designers, brands and businesses to move beyond representation and into genuine international opportunity.”

The business discussions will take place against the more glamorous backdrop of Moscow Fashion Week.

More than 70 fashion shows are scheduled during the six-day event, with designers from countries including Spain, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the UK, Kazakhstan, China and Russia expected to participate.

The combination of runway and conference is deliberate. One provides the spectacle that fashion thrives on, while the other attempts to deal with the rather less photogenic business of how clothes actually get made, sold, exported and paid for.

For South Africa, participation is also an opportunity to present a fashion industry that’s far broader than the handful of established designers already familiar to international audiences.

The panel at the Brics+ Fashion Summit. (Alexandra Soldatova)

SFW was created partly to provide a platform for precisely those designers who might otherwise struggle to gain visibility. Since its launch, it has taken South African designers to international runways and positioned itself as a bridge between local creative talent and overseas markets.

Its presence in Moscow therefore comes with a fairly practical ambition: to make connections that might eventually result in South African clothes appearing in new stores and markets, rather than simply on another international catwalk.

That’s increasingly the question confronting fashion weeks everywhere. A runway show can make a designer visible, but it cannot, by itself, build a business.

If gatherings such as the Brics+ Fashion Summit can turn introductions into manufacturing partnerships, distribution agreements, investment and new customers, the value for South African fashion could extend well beyond the week in Moscow.

Because, ultimately, international exposure is useful, and international business is better.