The Gentlemen, Season 2

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Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is back to Netflix, more than two years after Season 1 dropped. The new season runs eight episodes and picks up roughly a year after Eddie (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) teamed up to take Bobby Glass’ operation international.

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Guy Ritchie doesn’t much like answering questions as they’re asked. At the global press conference for the second season of The Gentlemen, the director interrupted the moderator to recast a lengthy question about power, making a distinction between “actively desire” and “self-generate”.

“That’s a different thing,” he insisted. In case you missed the distinction: one “wants”, the other “achieves”. It’s a distinction that drives season two of The Gentlemen. “How does one ascend without self-imploding?” Ritchie asks. “How does one remain aggressive and ambitious and simultaneously not get decimated by their own ego?”

For Ritchie, the series is partly about escaping what he calls “the curse of inheritance”. Eddie Horniman, the aristocrat turned reluctant crime lord played by Theo James, is, in Ritchie’s words, “Someone that appears to be incredibly privileged but is paradoxically cursed by that privilege”.

Season one forced Eddie to stop being dependent on what he had inherited. Season two allows him to spread his wings — and the question now is whether he can control them.

Ritchie offers a vivid image of what Susie Glass’s father may have recognised in Eddie all along: once those wings are fully spread, “You’ll have a soaring eagle rather than a crippled starling”.

Susie (Kaya Scodelario), the daughter of crime boss Bobby Glass, faces a similar dilemma. “She’s in a similar position to Eddie,” Ritchie says. “She’s inherited a position and had to assess at which point she’s self-generating versus accepting the mantle that I’ve inherited,” comments Scodelario.

This season shifts some of the action from English country estates to the Italian lakes, a location Ritchie describes as “Partly thematic and partly an indulgence”.

“If you’re going to choose a substructure of nefarious villains, Italy is the place you’d pick,” he says.

Conveniently, Italy also has its share of impoverished aristocrats, allowing the writers to export one of the show’s central preoccupations — old money meeting new crime — without straying too far from its original world. Ritchie freely admits there was another motivation for the move: “We were spoiling ourselves.” After all, filming in Italy for months is hardly the most onerous of creative sacrifices.

On the Anglo-Italian relationship, he’s characteristically irreverent. “Italians are just sort of sunburnt Englishmen, really,” he jokes, before pointing to the centuries-old fascination between the two cultures.

Ritchie is equally candid about the writing process. Plots that appear clever on paper can quickly disintegrate once he and his collaborators start talking them through.

“You realise the story is a cure for insomnia,” he says, “so you go back to the drawing board until you find something that’s suitably naughty and provocative.” The trick is to “thread the needle between making it plausible but simultaneously fantastic” — which could serve as a reasonable description of much of Ritchie’s career: swaggering gangsters, aristocrats, elaborate schemes and worlds that are recognisable enough to believe in, but heightened enough to enjoy.

Season two’s visual language has an Old Master influence, too. Asked which painting he would choose to hang in his home, Ritchie nominates a Caravaggio depicting the head of John the Baptist on a platter. He also reveals that the creative team discussed lighting the series “a bit like a Caravaggio” — dramatic, shadowy and appropriately sinister.

The show’s two leads echo Ritchie’s fascination with ambition and its consequences. James describes Eddie’s trajectory as a steady moral erosion, with “a blackness that’s etching into his sense of self and his soul”. He compares the increasingly uneasy partnership between Eddie and Susie to Shakespeare.

“It’s a kind of Macbeth, Lady Macbeth,” he says, suggesting that the lines the pair are willing to cross could ultimately prove their downfall — unless, of course, one of them makes it to the top first.

Scodelario, meanwhile, pushes back against the notion that Susie needs to be defined primarily as a woman operating in a man’s world.

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina, Theo James as Eddie Horniman, Jasmine Blackborow as Charly Horniman, Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix (Supplied)

“We’ve never explicitly had to explain that she’s the only woman in this arena, she just is,” she says. “I think that’s true progression of a female character.”

It’s perhaps the relationship between Eddie and Susie that remains the most intriguing engine of The Gentlemen: two ambitious people bound together by circumstance, attraction, usefulness and the knowledge that each may eventually have to choose between the other and themselves.

Ritchie puts it more succinctly. “They’re both the biggest threat to each other and their biggest help.”

The Gentlemen, Season 2 is on Netflix