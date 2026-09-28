Range Rover Sport in D350 guise offers swagger and sense

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By this point the ‘Jaguar’ in JLR is just taking up space. But while the leaping cat marque has blundered, it seems that Land Rover is yet to be subjected to questionable reinventions that alienate loyal audiences. For now, anyway.

Yes, Land Rover still makes sport-utility vehicles with varying degrees of capability, from the road-biased Discovery Sport to the tough Defender. And yes, its upmarket Range Rover division continues to provide more luxurious conveyances for buyers with a stronger focus on prestige.

Last year, we had a go in the Range Rover SV, which we described as a brutish sophisticate. And even though it traded the supercharged 5.0 motor for a quieter BMW-sourced 4.4l unit, what else could we say but... at least V8 power is still a prospect. Somehow, the idea of a silent electric SV derivative just does not tickle the senses as much.

It is quite commendable that the brand continues to offer the full spread of powertrain options, from petrol to plug-in hybrid and diesel. Earlier this month, Land Rover offered up its D350 derivative of the Range Rover Sport for testing.

Despite the Sport handle, it is still more a cruiser than a corner-carver. (Supplied)

The Range Rover Sport line-up begins at R2.2m for the P360 (3.0l straight-six) while the D350 starts off at R2.4m in Dynamic SE trim.

At R2.6m the Autobiography grade is the priciest of the diesel lot. But the most expensive Range Rover Sport overall is the P635 SV Carbon for R3.9m. A five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan covers the range.

The D350 is powered by a 3.0l straight-six turbocharged-diesel motor which is good for 258kW and a very stout 700Nm output. That translates into a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds, more or less hot-hatchback territory.

Admittedly, getting excited about the sophisticated nature of a modern diesel is like fawning over the best typewriter in the world: there are better options, of course.

Not many buyers will want to dust-up the paint of their Sport like this. (Supplied)

Certainly, hybrids and electric options are slicker, cleaner, more responsive. But in a market like ours, diesel still represents a smart option. Consumers in Mzansi often drive long distances, and for that application, the frugality (and widespread availability) of diesel beats having to hunt for charging stations.

It should also be noted that electrification adds weight as well as complexity. Consider that the unladen mass of the D350 is 2,435kg, whereas the P460e plug-in hybrid model tips the scale at 2,735kg — a whopping 300kg. And not forgetting the price difference. So unless you are partial to going all the way with the V8 SV, the D350 is perhaps the sweet spot of the Range Rover Sport portfolio.

And that engine is really quite good. Well-hushed on start-up, smooth in operation and with a groundswell of torque that never leaves the driver feeling flat-footed. An even bigger surprise is just how economical it can be, returning figures in the mid-to-high 8l/100km region. Not bad at all given the size and mass. Our tester was the Dynamic HSE version and boasted styling appointments that included massive 23-inch alloy wheels.

Offsetting the usual compromises of low-profile rubber is an air suspension system, but you should still be aware of road imperfections and potholes. Though it does have a generous 216mm ground clearance in its lowest setting, this is not a vehicle you would drive in the same carefree way you would the Defender. Wading depth is claimed at 900mm — nice to have but, again, the average Range Rover Sport buyer is not likely to subject their car to such extremities.

Occupants are cushioned by sumptuous hide. (Supplied)

One thing we noticed — ostensibly due to those large wheels — is that the Sport requires constant course correction as it sniffs out changing tarmac camber. It’s a phenomenon known as “tramlining” and many SUV models of this ilk are prone. But that was about the only fly in the ointment. The steering itself is on the heavier side compared to certain alternatives.

It makes for an exceptional long-distance cruiser. The chunky, wide seats and thick door sills encourage a relaxed driving style, with the large-diameter steering wheel adding to that commanding sense. Ours was outfitted with tasteful black leather upholstery — accompanied by an addictive, distinctive smell. Owners probably know it as the scent of success. Years on, the Pivi Pro interface remains competitive, but one does miss the physical rotary controls for temperature and fan speed.

There were never any criticisms levelled at the packaging and practicality of the Sport. If you wanted seven-seater versatility then there are other picks in the Land Rover mix. With its five-seat layout, the Range Rover Sport offers a commodious boot, at 647l. This extends to an enormous 1,491l with the seats folded.

The market for full-size, luxury SUV models has many options. From the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE to more specialised tools like the Porsche Cayenne, as well as alternatives like the Lexus GX or Volvo XC90, buyers have exciting choices. The Range Rover Sport has the exclusivity factor on its side in addition to genuine off-road ability, should you require.