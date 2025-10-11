BEAUTY NEWS | It’s a summer feeling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A model poses backstage at the Luisa Beccaria fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Splurge On: On A Sunny Note

Let the sunshine in with Louis Vuitton’s new reiteration of Sun Song, a luminous ode to sunshine and endless summer. First launched in 2019, Sun Song returns under the same expertise of master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud and captures the spirit of Californian ease. With its yellow-orange gradient glass bottle, designed by contemporary artist Alex Israel, reminiscent of the reflection of sunglass lenses — Sun Song is a warm, bright, sunny bouquet with notes of neroli, orange blossom absolute, petitgrain essence, lemon and musk. Louis Vuitton Parfum de Cologne Sun Song 100ml R6,800 eu.louisvuitton.com

Add to Cart: Sweet Escape

Feel like a kid in a candy store with H&M Beauty’s Chupa Chups collection that celebrates the joy of childhood and self-care. With its nostalgic, retro packaging sporting the iconic Chupa Chups branding; it’s the perfect new season addition with a feast of candy-scented, fruity, moisturising formulas by way of lip masks, lip balms, lip oils, hair and body mists, and lip glosses. Expect a selection of Chupa Chups-inspired accessories in addition to the lip and body products, such as lip gloss charms and pouches that make the perfect pocket-sized treats. Overnight Lip Mask in Strawberry Cream R129; Hair & Body Mist in Cherry Splash R99; Fruity Fusion Lip Oil Trio R149; Lip gloss Holder R99; Makeup Bag R279; all H&M Beauty x Chupa Chups hm.com

Blooming Marvellous

Gucci just created the scent you’ll be spritzing on repeat — Gucci Bloom Parfum. With its display-worthy bottle design and signature Bloom floral print; Gucci Bloom Parfum is a second reimagination of the original scent by master perfumer Alberto Morillas. A true delight to the senses, this scent profile stays true to the signature white Bloom Accord comprising jasmine and tuberose but comes with a gourmand, golden ambery twist. Expect a honeyed creaminess and spicy woodiness in the opening, thanks to notes of coral jasmine, co-extracted tuberose, vanilla and Peru Balsam extract. Gucci Bloom Parfum EDP 100ml R3,395

3 of the best: Makeup Bag Charms

Take inspiration from Labubu mania and add these whimsical charms to your makeup bag.

Three of the best

Cloudlite Flower bag charm R200 Typo cottonon.com H&M Beauty x Chupa Chups lip gloss charm R129 hm.com Cherry Bag charm R119 Cotton On superbalist.com

4 Ways To Give ‘Body-Ody-Ody’

The limbs have it as glistening body skin is the ultimate flex this season.

Elevate your body care routine by switching your normal body wash for one with additional skincare benefits such as hyaluronic acid for hydration or the softening, exfoliating properties of lactic acid that will help do more for the skin than just cleanse. When skin is towel dried but still slightly damp out the shower, apply a hydrating body lotion packed with hyaluronic acid or moisture-restoring ceramides to deeply nourish skin and prevent dryness. Lock in moisture by applying a lightweight dry body oil that will absorb easily into the skin and not leave an overly greasy residue. Slather on a liquid highlighter or shimmer body oil as the final step to add additional shine and glow to the body. Focus application on highly reflective areas such as the shoulders, arms, décolletage, back, tummy and legs.

Try:

Lelive Clean Slate Cleanse + Renew 300ml R289 Sol De Janiero Glowmotions Glow Oil in Copacabana Bronze 75ml R815 WBeauty Vacay Bod Illuminating Shimmer Body Oil 30ml R199 Fenty Skin Butta Drop Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream 200ml R925

Festival Cheat Sheet

Navigate the festival season like a pro with these quick-fire hacks for a carefree routine.