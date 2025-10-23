GET THE LOOK | From work to play, how to own the summer like Damian Willemse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

See how you can rock the summer with the rugby champion's winning looks.

While we may all remember him for his hilarious antics post the Rugby World Cup, Damian Willemse also makes conversions in the world of fashion. Outside the green and gold, Willemse takes on his bold looks fearlessly, embracing both colourful and meticulous minimalist looks.

Nicknamed Gaza for his love of Jamaica’s dancehall music, the fullback has a no-holds-barred approach to head-turning ensembles. Whether you want a sophisticated geek chic style for work or to capture the body-positive approach to dopamine dressing, here’s how you can also rock the summer like Willemse.

THE GEEK SIDE

1. Cotton-linen polo shirt, R 1,099, Zara 2. Round optical frame, R6,080, Gucci 3. Chunky penny loafers R1,499, Zara 4. Pleated Woven Short, R499, Factorie (Supplied)

A lover of retro spectacles, many of Willemse’s looks embrace the accessory. Pair it up with trendy items like boxy collared shirts that can create clean silhouettes, formal bermuda shorts and chunky low-top shoes like loafers.

REMEMBER THE TONAL

1. Men's Natural Western Shirt, The Fix, R199. 2. Slim-fit ribbed vest top, beige, H&M, R149. 3. Muratti slim-fit chinos, men's brown, John Craig, R499. 4. Men's Basic Sneakers, R999, Polo. (Supplied)

For toned-down looks, Willemse always prioritises some flair in what he wears. This makes the laid-back approach a canvas for fun accessories and unexpected details. His usual approach for clean-cut styling prioritises complementary colours (opposites on the colour wheel) like browns with greens. Bowling shirts, chinos and sneakers, sans print, and heavy logos work well for pairing with pieces you already have in your closet.

THE COLOUR KID

1. Markham Men's Ecru Cardigan, Markham, R659. 2. Canvas tote bag, Fom, R350. 3. Ice Digital Retro Tranquil/blue, Superbalist, R749. 4. Chuck 70 Canvas, Superbalist, R1,349. (Supplied)

There is not a shade that Willemse is scared of, so make sure to play with whatever works with your skin tone or makes you feel comfortable. This can work for both casual outfits or semi-formal looks that can take you from work to play, or gym to brunch.

Willemse also loves to colour block, so try his love for pastels as an experimental approach. Balance it with neutral colours, with our T-shirt or tote bag.

BRIGHT IT ON

1. Black Titan racing Halo sunglasses Regular, R500. 2. Silver charm Necklace, Diesel, R1,999. 3. Ribbed tank top, Zara, R279. 4. Firebird Adicolor metallic track pants, Adidas, R1099. (Supplied)

Spice up ordinary tracksuits with daring combinations. Loose-fitting trousers can be paired with tight tank tops. Willemse also spices up these looks with racer shades and neck pieces, staples in his wardrobe. This approach is all about body confidence, so show some skin and accentuate the shape of your body.