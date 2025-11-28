Runway to retail: the big short

Look 1 — Fendi:1. Shirt, R899, Zara 2. Parka, R2,899, Zara 3. Cole Haan Grandpro Ashland sneakers, R4,490, Europa Art 4. Linen shorts, R349, Woolworths (Estrop/Getty Images and supplied) Look 2 — Fendi:1. Jacket, R2,299, Zara 2. Shirt, R899, Zara 3. Totalsports Agility 2-In-2 knit pine shorts, R379, Bash 4. CK INJ espadrilles, R1,999, Superbalist (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images and supplied) Look 3 — Amiri:1. Suit jacket, R2,599, Mango 2. Polo shirt, R1,099, Zara 3. H&M shorts, R179, Bash 4. Espadrilles, R2,599, Zara (Victor Virgile/Getty Images and supplied) Look 4 — Zegna:1. Overshirt, R1,699, Zara 2. Cotton shirt, R529, Woolworths 3. Linen shorts, R449, Woolworths 4. Gino Paoli brogues, R799, Superbalist (Victor Boyko/Getty Images and supplied) Look 5 — Louis Vuitton:1. Shirt, R899, Zara 2. Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe cardigan, R1,699, Zara 3. Totalsports Volley shorts, R249, Bash 4. Relay Jeans combat boots, R999, Bash (Lyvans Boolaky/Getty) Stockists:Bash bash.comEuropa Art europaart.co.za Mango shop.mango.com/za/enSuperbalist superbalist.comWoolworths woolworths.co.zaZara zara.com/za/en
