Runway to retail: the big short

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

lead-art-block.fullscreen-enter Expand 1. Shirt, R899, Zara 2. Parka, R2,899, Zara 3. Cole Haan Grandpro Ashland sneakers, R4,490, Europa Art 4. Linen shorts, R349, Woolworths (Estrop/Getty Images and supplied)