Janelle James, Wunmi, Teyana: best and worst dressed at the Critics Choice Awards

BEST

JANELLE JAMES

Janelle James reacts as she accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Award for 'Abbott Elementary' at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Mario Anzuoni)

Abbot Elementary’s very own HBIC (Head B**tch In Charge) proved she is the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the cast when it comes to gongs and red carpet wins. James went classic in a sophisticated 1990s look featuring metallic notes in the bust of her dress and nails, with a pixie cut a far cry from her and her character’s signature long locks.

Bringing an effortless approach to glam, it’s a refreshing start to the 2026 portion of award season as we move away from the gothic and continue the love affair with old Hollywood.

WUNMI MOSAKU

Wunmi Mosaku in Marc Jacobs autumn/winter 2021. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The 2000s are back, and so are the gowns that were loved. Look no further than this ethereal Zac Posen gown. In a sea of bland dresses and tuxedos, the ombre gradient from blue to the eye-catching white is on par with her usual colour palette and glamorous approach. Thanks to her stylist, Shameela Hicks Senat, we also see the addition of sparkling diamonds that give the overall finish a regal flair, especially since the gown comes with wings that could easily have felt dated and over the top.

NATASHA LYONNE

Natasha Lyonne attends the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. (Caroline Brehman)

You know it’s a great red carpet experience when Lyonne’s signature mop and leisure suits make an appearance. This time she’s making a head-turning statement in an all-black set with striking bedazzled accents that mimic a glittering night sky.

CHASE INFINITI

While Cloud Dancer may be Pantone’s favoured colour for 2026, it seems yellow might be a great way to make a soft statement. Look no further than Infiniti’s custom Louis Vuitton gown that plays on glamour thanks to the mini cape and a bit of youthful charm seen in the exposed midriff.

HANNAH EINBEINDER

Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. (Caroline Brehman)

Cottagecore and its subsidiaries have finally died out, but what remains are silhouettes and textures that have been incorporated by many, including this elegant look from Hacks star Hannah Einbeinder. Rather than an edgy look, she went for a soft monochromatic look that brings the drama in her off-the-shoulder bell sleeves.

DANIELLE BROOKS

Brooks has always been one to rock glamorous gowns in somewhat predictable designs, but she kicks off 2026 with a daring see-through look that showcases every curve. The all-black outfit look is topped with a mermaid tip at the bottom, but with it being a red carpet look rather than something shot in natural light such as the Cannes Film Festival, the black takes on a dull tone due to the intense lights.

WORST

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards. (Mike Blake)

Ever since her debut, Taylor has been a trendsetter and risk taker, but it’s a wonder if this ensemble was worth the sartorial risk. The clunky styling makes her look fresh from the stables and she’s proud to wear whatever she shot while on horseback. This is certainly her first red carpet misstep. Let’s hope it’s the last.

JILLIAN BELL

Jillian Bell's wrong turn on the red carpet. (Caroline Brehman)

Rather than having the last laugh, Bell seems more concerned with being the butt of the red carpet joke. It’s hard to imagine Bell meant to arrive in this floral smock. Did she forget to change clothes on her way to the awards? Usually casual, with a touch of glam for her off-duty looks, this is a far cry from her pedestrian red carpets and laid-back casual getups.

PAUL MESCAL

From his tired hairdo to his underwhelming approach to styling a tuxedo jacket, perhaps it’s high time Mescal considers Skyping or joining awards show via Zoom from hereforth in future. Where is the flair, with a striking timepiece or a snip that would frame his face better for experimental shirts or neckties? It’s no shame to skip a red carpet and with more celebrities opting not to make appearances, perhaps he should also take his place in the back seat in the name of fashion.