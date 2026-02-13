GIFT GUIDE | What men really want on Valentine’s ... according to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Recently minted Garnier for Men ambassador Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had plenty to share on his tips and tricks for keeping his skin glowing and staying sharp on the field. But even he had a few points to share about the butterflies that come with giving and receiving gifts on Valentine’s Day.
With much ado about socks and neckties, many a gent and reluctant Father’s Day recipient has complained about the limitations that come with what men get on special occasions. So we got the full lowdown on what the rugby star believes every man needs for the special day, with some of our top picks to add to your carts ASAP.
PORTABLE CHARGER
“First, I think a portable charger is a great idea. Guys can make all the noise they want, but I know you’re going to need it at some stage.”
FRAGRANCES
“Take a gamble on a cologne. We’ve got enough Springbok jerseys.”
SKINCARE
Sharing that Garnier might be blessing him all the time, here are some other beauty products to achieve Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s clean-cut look.
