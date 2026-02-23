Riz Ahmed, Teyana Taylor, Aaron Pierre: best and worst dressed at the Baftas 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

RIZ AHMED

Riz Ahmed (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Ahmed absolutely killed it at the Baftas. In a simple look that avoids the boring trend of tuxedos and neck ties, he is a standout with a clean cut sculpted suit on the red carpet, which was a great example of how to go shirtless with a formal jacket. The neckline does not run too low, which avoids making the chest an eyesore. To keep the style chic and mature, he avoids chunky-soled shoes and opts for flat soles that show off his length and boxy trousers. The minimal use of silver rings complements the all-black look and keeps to the low-maintenance grooming trend that gives an effortless finish to whatever you wear.

LOTTIE TOMLINSON

The bombshell is far from dead, instead they’ve elevated and Tomlinson is proof of that. Going for a bold, warm beauty look to show off the burgundy gown, she avoids laced details or risque cutouts for a Grecian gown with a plunging neckline and caped train held together by a matching leather belt with a corset-like exposed midriff finish.

ALAN CUMMING

Alan Cumming (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Taking a break from plaids, Cumming has fun with a black overcoat given texture with black-teal-silver-white ombre fringe. To finish the look off, he tops it with a sparkling sunburst brooch with streaks of his kiss-curled hair with pink, white and blue in solidarity with the trans community.

TILDA SWINTON

True to her boundary-breaking style, Swinton swapped out sweeping gowns for a tailored suit from Chanel. The cropped cut and boxy shoulders give the look a masculine appeal brought together by Swinton’s pared-back beauty look.

MAURA HIGGINS

There are a few stars who can stun in daring sculptural silhouettes and Higgins is certainly part of that club. The sleek, eye-catching red number features optical illusion beading running up the front to match the black lace gloves and train that shape the hourglass figure created by the body-hugging bodice and skirt.

HANNAH BEACHLER

When your hair is the focus, the best way to dress around it is with a matching look that either draws attention to it or complements it. For the Sinners production designer, her locks were in full display thanks to her all-black tiered ruffle gown. While it has become commonplace in and out of award season to wear laid-back looks, Beachler is a reminder that you can have fun with dramatic ensembles that don’t take away from other striking details like her intricate hairstyle.

WORST

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Taylor’s award season has been defined by creating drama through unexpected details in designer gowns and bold styling choices that she can often pull off. However, the closer we get to the finish line, the harder it becomes to appreciate the crazy looks she opts for. Particularly this matronly vampire-esque ensemble that does absolutely nothing but complement her skin tone. Judging from the gloves topped with statement rings, Taylor was going for a “I just killed my husband” dramatic gown, but the campy approach seems like the imaginary husband is burying her instead and chose this Burberry monstrosity to lay her to rest. It would be great to see her stylists (between Law Roach or the duo Waymond and Micah) pull from recent collections by curve-loving Karoline Vitto, the youthful romance of Erdem, the iridescent looks from Pamella Roland, or Agro Studio, with their in-your-face glam.

CATHERINE, PRINCESS OF WALES

The Prince And Princess Of Wales attended the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards. (Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While the Princess of Wales rocked a stunning dress, the colour and design choice are probably better suited for older stars like Meryl Streep or Helen Mirren. On Catherine, it does seem dated and a better fit for 15 years ago. Since she wasn’t loyal to British designers by wearing Gucci, perhaps she could have peeped a look from the Valentino or Oscar de la Renta fashion houses.

AARON PIERRE

Aaron Pierre (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

When hitting red carpets on the West Coast or making TV appearances, Pierre rarely makes a wrong step, but this Baftas suit is simply boring. Opting for all black with no interesting details, topping the look with simple black shades makes him look like he’s auditioning to play the role of Beyonce’s famed bodyguard, Julius de Boer. Drop the shades and keep it simple if that’s what you want to do or, at the very least, go for oversized or geometric-framed spectacles.