23 By Noah takes inspiration from Khoi and San ancestral knowledge

What inspired you to start 23 By Noah? 23 By Noah began from a personal search for high-quality body care, A-grade skincare for the body, and the realisation that very little on the market truly resonated with me. While there was an abundance of focus on facial skincare routines and rituals, the body was often overlooked as a space deserving the same level of care, intention, and innovation. What was available also felt disconnected from my lived context, particularly in the absence of African-led formulations and perspectives. Even among the offerings I enjoyed most, I became increasingly aware of ingredients that felt misaligned with a wellness approach. That gap became the catalyst for 23 By Noah. I set out to create high-quality body care offerings that sit at the intersection of skincare and wellness, rooted in African ingredients and knowledge, while meeting modern standards of safety, performance, and design. ‘23’ is drawn from a Psalm that has carried me over the years, a passage that speaks of still waters, restoration, and an anointing oil. I found a natural alignment between this symbolism and our hero ingredient.

Founder of 23 By Noah, Tumelo Noah (Aiden Tobias)

Why did you choose Kalahari melon seed oil as a hero ingredient? I chose the Kalahari melon seed oil after months of research on ingredients that are native to our continent. It not only resonated with me due to its skincare benefits, but it also inherently embodies resilience. The Kalahari melon grows in the desert, which is a stark contrast to favourable conditions. This is significant because every country on our continent has a history that has both demanded and produced resilience. African heritage, while unique by country and wonderfully complex, is a testament to the ability of light and life to persist despite seemingly insurmountable darkness.

23 By Noah places ritual as a grounding mechanism in skincare, and uses science to extract the untapped benefits of indigenous ingredients further.

Why is the preservation of ancestral knowledge so important in the SA beauty industry? Ancestral knowledge is the backbone of all things created, both tangible and intangible. I believe that everything that exists is rooted in realities that predate us. The preservation of this knowledge in the SA beauty industry is not only important because it sustains heritage, but also because we benefit from the properties of indigenous ingredients, whose use was pioneered by groups of people who were in harmony with the earth many years ago. Modern skincare innovation does not exclude honouring traditional ingredients and rituals. 23 By Noah places ritual as a grounding mechanism in skincare, and uses science to extract the untapped benefits of indigenous ingredients further.

What is the 23 By Noah ritual, and how does it encourage a more intentional approach? The ritual begins by setting the tone through scent. Using the incense stone, infused with a fragrance or essential oil of your choosing, scent becomes a cue to arrive fully in the moment, signalling a transition from the external world into a space of care. This is followed by water and skin contact, whether in a shower or bath. Water plays a dual role in the ritual: it grounds the body while preparing the skin for transformation. The body scrub is used first, gently exfoliating while encouraging slow, intentional touch — a moment to reconnect with the physical body and release what no longer serves it. Next comes a body cleanser of one’s choosing, allowing personal preference and intuition to guide the experience. This step reinforces the idea that ritual is not prescriptive, but responsive. The ritual concludes with our body butter, applied to damp or warm skin. Rich, enveloping, and deeply nourishing, this final step seals in moisture while anchoring the experience in touch. It is an invitation to move slowly, to linger, and to carry the sense of calm beyond the ritual itself.

The 23 By Noah incense stones used in the brand's signature ritual (Tumelo Noah/23 By Noah)

What is the Kalm Grove and how does it extend the 23 By Noah brand identity? Kalm Grove is the inner sanctuary of 23 By Noah, a conceptual place that represents how the brand believes care should feel. It is defined by a state of being grounded, unhurried, and deeply present. Rather than positioning skincare as a purely functional act, Kalm Grove reframes it as a ritual. It is the mental and emotional space one enters when care is approached with intention. Kalm Grove acts as the creative and emotional anchor. Every touchpoint, from formulation philosophy to visual language, from packaging to written tone, is designed as an extension of this sanctuary. Muted palettes, grounded materials, slow pacing, and tactile rituals are all drawn from the same idea: creating moments of stillness in an otherwise overstimulated world.

The body butter from 23 By Noah's signature skincare ritual (Tumelo Noah/ 23 By Noah)

What’s next for 23 By Noah? The next chapter of 23 By Noah is focused on expanding wellness beyond product, both in how it’s created and in who it meaningfully involves. On a product level, we are developing wellness-forward formulations that require cross-country and cross-cultural collaboration, bringing together African ancestral knowledge, contemporary science, and global expertise. These projects push beyond what is typically seen in the wellness space, not as novelty, but as considered innovation that results in offerings that feel authentic, culturally grounded, and globally relevant. Alongside this, we are working on a non-product-led development that is quite literally unlike anything currently on the market. Rather than something to purchase, it is something to participate in, an extension of the brand’s philosophy that deepens ritual, education, and connection. While still in ideation, it reflects our belief that wellness should be lived, not only consumed. Equally important is our commitment to active involvement with Khoi and San communities, whose knowledge has long informed our approach to care. Moving forward, this means intentional outreach, relationship building, and sustainability initiatives that extend beyond sourcing. For us, honouring heritage is not symbolic; it requires presence, accountability, and reciprocity. Ultimately, it’s about building a wellness ecosystem that is innovative, culturally respectful, and deeply human, one that evolves through collaboration, not extraction. 23bynoah.com