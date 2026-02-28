‘Cloud Dancer’ pantone inspires tranquil beauty trends for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Models pose backstage at the Romeo Gigli Fashion Show during the Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week

Trending: White Out

Hit reset and return back to basics with crisp, white makeup — and three ways to wear it

Stark Liner: Minimal yet impactful, wear white as a graphic liner along the upper lash line for a striking lookk. As seen at Romeo Gigli, finish off with a few lashings of white mascara as black mascara takes a backseat. Clean Wash: Give a nod to Y2K makeup with a wash of white eyeshadow on the lids. Go for shimmery, white shades for a subtle, ethereal feel — or lean towards opaque, matte textures for an edgy, punk feel. Frosty Tones: Channel your inner Ice Queen with frosty hues with white, silvery undertones that will add iridescence to skin, lips, eyes and cheeks. Apply a crisp, white kohl into the waterline to create the illusion of brighter, awake eyes.

White makeup trend spotted on model backstage at the Romeo Gigli Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week (Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

Olfactory Buzz: Loewe 001 Woman

If smelling like clean, luxury linen is your intention this year then look no further than Loewe’s 001 Woman. This warm, amber-floral scent profile — with notes of jasmine, linen and musk — is the olfactory equivalent of putting on a crisp white shirt with its refined, subtle, yet alluring nature. Inspired by new beginnings and early morning light, it opens up with a fresh, bright opening of Italian tangerine, bergamot and pink pepper, elegantly settling into a warm musky base. Loewe 001 Woman EDP 100ml R3,835

Loewe 001 Woman EDP 100ml R3,835 (ARC Store/ Loewe)

Travel to: Restore Settings

Looking for a quick weekend reset? Get out of the city and escape to spa sanctuaries that have just the thing:

Spier Hotel & Spa, Stellenbosch

Great for: Get a dose of plant-based healing at Spier’s botanical-inspired spa. A wellness retreat that draws on the healing powers of the Cape floral biome, it’s designed to recharge and restore body and mind in the heart of the Cape Winelands. Try: The Cape Herbal Bath House, featuring a full-body exfoliation, herbal soak, and hot stone massage. spier.co.za

Steenberg Hotel & Spa, Constantia Valley

Great for: Be one with nature at Steenberg Hotel & Spa which champions luxury nature-lead wellness with outdoor treatments and immersive natural environments as well as sweeping views of vineyards and mountain. Try: The Outdoor Thermal Suite Experience, featuring a sauna, Nordic ice-bucket shower and heated vitality pool. steenbergfarm.com/spa

The Pool House situated at Steenberg Hotel & Spa, Constantia Valley (Lionel Henshaw)

Six of the best: Cloud Dancers

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense 15ml R4,885 Chanel Nº 5 The White Gold Body Oil 250ml R2,795 MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Sink To A Whisper R550 23 By Noah The Ritual Collection R4,511 Aqualis Kinesis Eau De Parfum 100ml R5,460 Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Lit R1,660