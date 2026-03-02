GALXBOY is all grown up as it takes new step with sneaker offering

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For the past 18 years, GALXBOY has been one of the top streetwear brands to come out of South Africa. Celebrating men and women’s wear through its T-shirt drops, accessories and logomonia trend additions, the brand is celebrating its matured growth with a sneaker line.

Founder Thatiso Dube said the drop has been years in the making, partnering with UK-based creative footwear designer Andrew Turner for the collaboration that would help “shape a new chapter for the brand”.

Rather than local artisans, the brand tapped Turner for his international expertise, having worked with Nike and Adidas, among others. The two offerings created include the GBX 012 Trainer, which attempts to embody GALXBOY’s signature blend of bold aesthetics and refined craftsmanship. The silhouette delivers a clean, elevated look for everyday wearability. Veering off the athleisure route is the GBX 012 Runner, which brings dynamic performance that eliminates an overly bulky appearance. The midsole tooling was adapted to ensure a streamlined silhouette without compromising comfort or durability.

A blend of bold aesthetics and refined craftsmanship defines the sleek GBX 012 Trainer. (Supplied by GALXBOY)

“We didn’t want to release a shoe only to expand the range of the brand, we wanted it to reflect our identity, quality standards and long-term vision,” Dube said.

Sneaker culture has been a constant favourite among South African consumers, with popular shoe chains closing and unique and collectable pieces being prime. It’s a market Dube said is vibrant and culturally driven by global trends and local storytelling.

“Consumers here are informed and expressive. Sneakers aren’t just footwear, they’re a statement. They are all about culture. What excites us most is the opportunity to contribute something authentically local while competing on an international level.”

New colour ways are planned, along with more limited-edition drops and collaborations in 2026. Its apparel and accessories offerings will also complement the footwear as part of building a path for the brand that embraces lifestyle experiences.