The great outdoors: Functional fashion for those cool days

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H&M Atelier

Form and function meet coastal ease in H&M’s Atelier SS2026 collection that “captures the freedom of an active outdoor life”. Inspired by the French coastal city of Marseille, the collection is a visual and textile diary of landscapes with a lived-in, sun-bleached colour palette that tells a story of coastal lifestyle and arid, sunlit landscapes.

H&M Atelier (Supplied)

With considered layering, technical performance and fluid construction, expect laid-back, functional basics made for layering — such as pocket-front shirts, Henley tees and sleeveless knits worn underneath windbreakers, or staples like cargo trousers, shorts and elongated, pleated pants. The new H&M Atelier collection is available at H&M Sandton City and online at superbalist.com.

Brands To Know: On The Move

Whether as a result of performance, purpose, or just clever design, these brands are making functional fashion look effortlessly cool.

1. Rains

Rains is a Danish outerwear and lifestyle brand founded in 2012 by designer duo Philip Lotko and Daniel Brix Hesselager. The brand, which recently opened its first store in Glasgow, Scotland is the epitome of modern-day functionality, offering a full range of waterproof outerwear, travel bags and accessories designed for life on the move. With its signature minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and clean reinterpretation of classic rain gear, Rains has become a favourite among Europeans looking to dodge downpours without compromising on style. Practical design details — welded seams, built-in visors, underarm eyelets — underscore the brand’s commitment to comfort and performance with a streamlined silhouette. rains.com

2. Moncler

Italian luxury brand Moncler has become a case study in balancing technical performance with high-fashion credibility. Originally a down jacket label, Moncler has expanded into vests, raincoats, footwear, leather goods, fragrance, and more — all designed with a sense of cinematic elegance. Recently, the brand found its way onto the Met Gala red carpet, with Serena Williams donning an icy-blue duvet Moncler x EE72 dress by Edward Enninful. While statement gowns aren’t its core focus, Moncler continues to blur the line between fashion and function through bold collaborations and runway theatrics. Its staying power lies in its ability to innovate without losing sight of its alpine roots. moncler.com

3. The North Face

A pioneer in outdoor performance wear since 1966, The North Face has evolved far beyond the trail. While still revered for its durable gear and reliable technologies, the brand has entered a new era of fashion-forward collaborations. Most recently, it teamed up with Cecilie Bahnsen for her Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris, blending the Danish designer’s delicate embroidery and light fabrics with The North Face’s waterproof and windproof innovations. The result? A poetic, technically advanced collection that redefines what utility wear can look like on and off the runway. thenorthface.co.za

6 of the best: Into The Woods

6 of the best (Supplied)