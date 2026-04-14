BEAUTY TREND | Mess it up

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Model poses backstage at the Pronounce fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

The inspiration: Bed-head hair, damp just-showered locks, humidity frizz, sweaty post-gym hair

As seen at: Pronounce, Anteprima, Sportmax, Fendi, Altuzarra, Luisa Spagnoli, Phan Dang Hoang

‘To be or knot to be?’ That was the question as messy, wispy, windswept, slightly tangled, get-up-and-go hair triumphed on the runways of Pronounce, Sportmax, Fendi and Anteprima. While the runways continue to celebrate beauty that feels slightly imperfect and undone, so hair follows suit as pin-straight, sleek and meticulously coiffed styles took a backseat to hair that felt lived-in and like a true product of everyday life.

Models backstage at the Pronounce fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. (Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Think dishevelled, knotted buns and messy low ponytails that could belong to a busy mom rushing out of the house for school drop-off, or a woman who’s just nonchalantly tossed her hair into a hurried bun post-run, shower or gym session.

At Pronounce, messy knotted buns extended across textures with twisted buns being created on naturally wavy lengths and even cornrow braids. However, don’t mistake this for hair that looks like you’ve given up on life. Instead, it stirs up an unabashed coolness, ease and a feeling of being unrestrained that almost feels, (dare, we say it) endearing and romantic.

A model walks the runway at the Phan Dang Hoang fashion show. (Ferda Demir/Getty Images)

GET THE LOOK

Twisted Tails: Take your cue from Luisa Spagnoli and trade buns for knotted ponytails that feel elevated but still stay true to the mood of our get-up-and-go staple. Models were sent out with hair worn as tousled waves that were loosely gathered at the nape of the neck into a low ponytail and secured with pieces of hair knotted in place of a hair tie. Cool-Girl Knots: We bid farewell to clean-girl, slick-back buns as the runways of Pronounce and Phan Dang Hoang gave us the perfect replacement — dishevelled, knotted buns that ushered in a messy cool-girl era. Models were sent out with messy, tousled hair that was nonchalantly twisted into knotted buns, allowing for face-framing pieces to fall out. Locked & Looped: At Anteprima, the mood was hair that felt a little less chaotic but still imperfect and sat somewhere between top knot bun and ponytail. Models were sent out with ponytails that sat low at the neck with some of the strands looped into the hair tie while some were left to hang loose.

A model poses backstage at the Anteprima fashion show. (Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

THE KIT

L’Oreal Tecni.Art Web Design Sculpting Paste 150ml R490 ghd Pick Me Up Root Lift Spray 120ml R440 Moroccanoil Treatment Mist Ultra-Light 100ml R980 Creme Of Nature Pure Honey Break Up Breakage Leave-In Conditioner 236ml R175 Wella Professionals Eimi Dry Me Dry Shampoo 180ml R460 Hair cuff R179 Tessa Design, Superbalist