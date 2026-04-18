Wuthering Effect | The year of yearning

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The inspiration: Wuthering Heights, romance-novel yearning, feral, flushed skin, wind-beaten cheeks

As seen at: Chanel, Chloe, Ann Demeulemeester, Ermanno Scervino, and Simone Rocha

When we first saw butt-grazing princess hair at the 2024 Met Gala, we were inclined to think it was a fleeting phase. But it seems that the sighting was only the beginning of what would be a resurgence of all things romantic. In 2026, romance makes a triumphant return to the runways, red carpets, TV and film, with this year’s most heart-racing film, Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë’s tragic romance novel, sweeping the world up in a surge of skin-flushing romance. Dubbed the ‘year of yearning’, it seems that the runways’ response to the world’s current state of conflict and war is one of unadulterated displays of love and feral human emotion, sparking a romance resurgence that can only be described as utterly joyful.

Actress Margot Robbie, who plays the role of Wuthering Heights’ Catherine Earnshaw, became a poster child for the romance resurgence with her hyper-feminine, overtly romantic method dressing during the film’s promotional tour — which had the world swooning and dreaming of corseted waistlines, sheer-lace fabrications and peekaboo, lingerie elements. Robbie’s red-carpet looks and the film’s visually enamouring beauty and hair moments, birthed the defining beauty trend of the resurgence, Brontë blush. At Chanel, Rabanne, Ermanno Scervino, Chloe and Simone Rocha, the mood was that of a woman completely overtaken by yearning. From satin skin, windswept cheeks and just-bitten lips, the key was the use of a soft-focus application by way of blurred lips, sweeping blush and diffused eyes.

Get the look

Brontë Blush: At Ann Demeulemeester, blush solidified its permanence by taking inspiration from the Wuthering Heights-inspired trend, Brontë blush. Models were sent out with a blush placement that sat low on the cheeks with a warm, pomegranate melancholic flush that mimics cheeks that have been weather-beaten while ethereally running through the hills. Just Bitten: The best shade of ‘lipstick’ to wear this season is a feverish, blurred flush on the lips. At Max Mara and Sportmax, lips took inspiration from freshly smooched pouts or ‘just bitten’ lips with colour diffused into the skin. Keep an undone quality to lips by way of a lipstick or lip tint in pink or red shades, gently pressed onto the lips with the fingers or buffed in with a brush. Diffused Liner: Heavy, smoky eyes took a backseat to demure eyeliner that subtly hugs the lash line for a more romantic appearance. At Luisa Beccaria, winged eyeliner channelled a softer, sultry side with brown kohl replacing a heavier black shade, applied in a winged shape and diffused into the lash line. All Tied Up: From ribbons to feathers and bows, take your cue from the Wuthering Heights‘ ribbon-corseted braids and lean into swoon-worthy hair accessories. The runways channelled modern romance-novel heroine energy with statement, feathered tiaras at The Attico while oversized bows and velvet ribbons were the mandate at Luisa Beccaria and Antonio Marras.

Wear With

These are the three styles that Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights’ hair made us swoon

Romantic Waves: Nothing screams romance quite like these retro, Hollywood-glamour waves that stole the show with a soft and ethereal look. Damsel Curls: There’s nothing to be in distress about with these soft curls loosely gathered into a low bun with delicate, face-framing pieces falling out. Come Undone: Part bed-head hair, part tousled beachy waves; romance has a cool-girl energy with hair left loose with a lived-in quality.

The Kit