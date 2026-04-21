Q&A | How Kat Sinivasan brought his new fragrance to life

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Loved for his effortless approach to fashion and immaculate grooming, Kat Sinivasan is extending his approach as a style star to watch with the launch of his debut fragrance KS Shadow.

The TV personality said the fragrance is designed for the modern man and transitions seamlessly from day to night. KS Shadow features notes of bergamot, black pepper and grapefruit layered over cedar wood, lavender, incense and a rich base of vetiver, patchouli and dark amber.

“The fragrance is an extension of who I am,” says Sinivasan. “It is confident, intentional and carries a presence without needing to announce itself.”

We catch up with the style star on the brand and tips for dressing for your fragrance.

When it comes to the process of building a signature fragrance, what was the hardest part and what lesson did it teach you?

The hardest part is patience. You think you know exactly what you want at the beginning, but scent doesn’t work like that. It evolves, it shifts and it forces you to refine your vision over and over again.

I had to learn to trust the process and not rush something that people are going to connect with on a personal level. The lesson for me was simple: if it’s going to carry your name, it has to feel right, not only good enough.

Run us through the scent notes and what role they play in the overall fragrance and the personal story KS Shadow plays?

The scent is built to move with you through the day. It opens with bergamot, black pepper and grapefruit, which gives it that clean, sharp energy. Then it settles into cedarwood, lavender and incense, which brings depth and a bit of calm confidence.

The base is where the identity really sits, vetiver patchouli and dark amber. That’s where the warmth and the lasting impression come from. Shadow is about presence; it’s about how you enter a space and how you’re remembered after you leave.

How does the fragrance stand out in the sea of existing perfumes and scents for men?

Intention. It’s not trying to be everything at once and it’s not following trends. It’s focused, versatile and built for real life. You can wear it during the day and it carries into the night without feeling out of place. It also sits at a price point that makes sense without compromising on quality, which was very important to me. It’s accessible but it feels like a statement.

Whether it’s work or play, what style tips would you give to the men who are looking to buy KS Shadow?

I always say keep it clean and intentional. Your fragrance should match how you present yourself. Whether you’re dressed up or keeping it casual, make sure everything feels considered. Grooming matters, details matter and confidence ties it all together. Shadow works best when you wear it like it’s part of you, not something extra.