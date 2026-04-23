Takealot House of Beauty anniversary edition returns with sold-out event

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Takealot House of Beauty returns for its third edition.

The Takealot House of Beauty is returning to Johannesburg for its special anniversary edition, having sold out in record time for its third installment.

Following two consecutive sold-out events, the 2026 beauty experience will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from April 24-26.

“The consecutive sell-out success of our House of Beauty events demonstrates the incredible appetite for experiential beauty shopping in South Africa,” said Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot. “Returning to Johannesburg for our anniversary edition feels like coming home — this is where it all began.”

While Takealot is primarily known for online convenience and accessibility, Levick noted that the event allowed customers to engage directly with products, brands and experts, making beauty more accessible through tangible, in-person experiences.

“Through this event, we aim to bridge online convenience with real-world connection, giving customers the opportunity to discover, learn and experience beauty in a more engaging and meaningful way.

“Ultimately, it’s about building confidence, enabling exploration, and creating a deeper connection between the brand, the customers and the beauty products they love.”

The Takealot House of Beauty event will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from April 24-26. (supplied)

Levick further emphasised that experience created a deeper connection than convenience alone, highlighting how real-world engagement builds long-term trust and loyalty. “It also provides real-time insights into what draws customers in, how they interact with products, and which trends truly resonate,” she added.

This year’s edition has expanded its offerings, featuring hands-on masterclasses, silent disco sessions and on-site shopping via TakealotNOW on the Mr D app.

Despite tickets being sold out, Levick assured fans that the priority remained the quality of the attendee experience.

“We balance exclusivity with quality by limiting ticket numbers and selecting a spacious, dynamic setting to ensure everyone can engage fully. This ensures each guest enjoys intimate access to brands, masterclasses, and entertainment, making them feel valued.”

The Takealot House of Beauty's third instalment quickly sold out. (supplied)

Attendees can expect a high-energy, fully immersive environment that brings together the best of global and local beauty brands. The event will showcase a variety of leading names alongside influential personalities, including Bonang Matheba and House of BNG.

“Alignment is key to how we select our partners,” Levick said. “It’s about working with brands and individuals who authentically resonate with our audience and reflect the diversity of South Africa’s beauty landscape. The right partnerships elevate the experience and create more meaningful connections.”

For those unable to secure a ticket, the House of Beauty experience extends beyond the physical venue. Customers are encouraged to participate by shopping a curated selection of featured brands online.

TimesLIVE