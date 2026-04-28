Fashion & Beauty

Prada stitches relationship with their ‘made in India’ sandals

After their failure to credit an Indian-owned shoemaker company, the fashion giant is now making amends

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Prada has recently introduced a diversity and inclusion advisory council to avoid making any future fashion faux pas.
Prada's designs sparked outrage among Indian artisans and politicians, who accused the brand of cultural appropriation. (Alvin Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Prada is launching a limited-edition range of Indian-made sandals inspired by traditional Kolhapuri footwear, less than a year after the Italian luxury group faced a backlash for showcasing similar designs without crediting their origins.

Each pair will be priced at about €750 (R14,565), according to Prada’s website.

The launch follows controversy in June 2025, when Prada showed sandals resembling centuries-old Indian Kolhapuri chappals at a Milan fashion show. The designs sparked outrage among Indian artisans and politicians, who accused the brand of cultural appropriation.

Prada later acknowledged the influence of ancient Indian styles and said it had begun talks with artisan groups about a collaboration.

In December Prada announced plans to produce 2,000 pairs of the sandals in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka under agreements with two state-backed bodies, combining local craftsmanship with Italian technology.

The sandals will be sold through 40 selected Prada shops worldwide and online, the company said on Monday.

Prada also announced a three-year training programme for artisans from the eight districts in India traditionally associated with Kolhapuri sandal-making. The programme will be delivered by two leading Indian design institutes in structured six-month modules and is expected to reach 180 artisans, starting next month.

“It is time that Indian traditional crafts take their rightful place on the world stage,” said Tanu Kashyap, director-general at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, which will offer the training programme.

Artisans will also be given the opportunity to visit the Prada Group Academy in Italy to gain additional technical expertise.

Reuters

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