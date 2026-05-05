Sabine, Beyoncé, Jimmy: best and worst dressed at Met Gala 2026

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BEST

Sabine Getty

Sabine Getty attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 2026 in New York City. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (Jamie McCarthy)

If you’ve been keeping an eye on red carpets of late, Sabine Getty is a face and risk-taker you are sure to have noticed. The Met’s steps were no exception with this Ashi Studio look. Meshing texture and illustration to create an eye-catching moment, this is by far one of the best garments to showcase the relationship between art and fashion.

The strongest feature of the piece is the cloud of tulle that wraps around the body, mimicking the Renaissance era of life-like paintings with her arms (one of many from the night), complementing the whole effect.

Sinéad Burke

Sinead Burke has arrived at 2026 Met Gala 😳 pic.twitter.com/LmkAEPqB74 — MOWESTGoHard_🌠 (@Moweyyyy184273) May 4, 2026

As one of the co-chairs behind the exhibitions at this year’s Met and the theme of inclusivity for the differently abled, Sinéad Burke went for a Christian Cirian gown. And thank God she did because the designer is famed for being able to dress any body and any shape. While shorter women are usually encouraged to avoid bulky looks or sculptural pieces, Burke threw it all out of the window and donned a corseted look that embraces her shape instead of trying to hide it. It’s certainly a look that proves why this year’s gala needed to happen, and the conversation more people should be having about pushing boundaries for differently abled people and what they get to wear.

Emma Chamberlain

Dripping in diamonds is one thing, but Emma Chamberlain literally looks like she stepped out of a painted canvas in this Mugler dream.

Y-Chi Lyra Kuo

Is the heavenly bodies theme back again? Nevertheless, Y-Chi Lyra Kuo was a winged victory in this Venus de Milo-inspired construction that blends her Japanese heritage through origami.

Lauren Wasser

Embracing the body as a work of art, the differently abled model proves that more inclusivity opens up to great innovation. The golden number and pimped-out prosthetics could never be replicated by any other attendee, making this an iconic moment worth celebrating.

Eileen Gu

Playful yet sophisticated, this chic bubble dress from Iris van Herpen worn by Eileen Gu was magic on the carpet, spouting bubbles from small chutes in her dress. Paired with her effortless approach to makeup, it’s a fun return to campy looks at the Met that feature some form of a gimmick.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Playing on the dress code’s prompt on the body in relation to costume, Beyoncé went skin deep in a bedazzled skeleton dress. Rather than a uniform white cape or nothing at all, she adds texture and colour to what could have been a tame approach to bring some pizzazz.

Ciara

The singer went for Nefertiti, but after a quick dash from the future. From the sculptural hairstyle mimicking the famous blue crown from the Egyptian queen’s bust, this is a golden approach to a reference we have seen countless times.

Heidi Klum

The queen of Halloween had a point to prove and she made a point of it. In latex and spandex, Klum stuns in a comical yet remarkable approach to this year’s theme and dress code. As a walking and living Veiled Vestal, no other costume mimicking hard textures has ever come close to the remarkable talents that went into crafting this knock-out.

Rosé

Inspired by Saint Laurent’s relationship to paintings, Rose was a canvas to Law Roach’s best styling work yet. An upskilled version of a 1980s runway look, Rose hit it out of the park with simple elegance and a sparkling detail that calls back to distinguished artistry that marries art and design.

Kylie Jenner

Did Kylie steal from Kim’s closet because this undressed gown has many elements that made for iconic moments from her big sister: a sickening corset, a nude colour palette and impeccable makeup. It’s a flawless approach to drama with great attention to detail.

Isha Ambani

Among the sentimental choices of the night, Isha Ambani tells the most stunning story with a gown made from jewels collected from her mother and children. Created by Gaurav Gupta, who has become a darling of the global fashion industry, Ambani’s gown is ethereal and a celebration of Indian design and artistry. All including a faux mango, a nod to miniature Indian art pieces.

Jaafar Jackson

In a sweet nod to his uncle who he got to play in a biopic, Jaafar Jackson blends the staples of a tailored tux and the unforgettable stylistic choices for which his predecessor was famed.

Sabrina Carpenter

Speaking of film, Sabrina Carpenter once again blends her personal style with the designer she works with at the Met. This time, she takes a nod at her favourite movie, Sabrina.

Luke Evans

A number of stars made nods to Tom of Finland’s artworks but Luke Evans takes the cake in a brown approach that avoids melting into a sea of black leather looks. While gold would be expected for the warm tones, the cool silver still complements the darker undertones of the look. A great feat considering he could add a police badge as an arm accessory.

Yseult

Yseult’s fearless approach to sculptural design is something many style stars ought to study. While she nailed it in this Harris Reed, the model could have easily been best-dressed of the night had she opted for stockings or a longer boot with a sharp heel to elevate the whole ensemble.

WORST

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler at the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May4 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Perhaps the basketball star didn’t get the intended outfit so something from the rack was put together at the last minute to make him look like he tried? With a bevy of gents going for corsets on the night, his approach to a dramatic waist seems like his clothes shrunk in the wash and he’s just trying to make do.

Hudson Williams

It’s easy to get swept up in ideas and Hudson Williams certainly got lost in a lot of them. On his first Met attendance, this is understandable. Hopefully, we will see more of the looks centred on the tailored suits he has rocked in the next year, as this Black Swan meets Liberace look is a bit of a nightmare.

Tyriq Walters

As a tall and lanky star, Tyriq Walters does need a lot more tailoring, and this look could have been a hit with a little more finesse or abandoning the diamond-encrusted blazer.

Sza

Spring called, and it wants its hay fever back. Less could have been so much more for the star had the stylists from e-Bay (the company behind the look) held back as they did with other attendees like Paloma Elsesser.

Janelle Monae

While Burke showed us how shorter women can rock a conceptual look, Janelle Monae becomes a red flag for how not to do it. There’s just too much detail and shape for her to pull off the look, and maybe a slit or high-low redesign could help her wear the dress instead of the other way around.

Tyla

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala in New York City on May 4 2026. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

While the top half of the outfit is beguiling, her skirt and hair seem like a rushed afterthought in this homage to the ethereal elegance of Erte’s art deco creations.

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