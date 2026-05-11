Chimezie, Queen Mercy, Deyemi: best and worst dressed at the AMVCA 2026

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Top and flop look at the 2026 main award show for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

BEST

CHIMEZIE IMO

With a bevy of looks that seemed best suited for different occasions, Imo is among the few men who understood how to bring an impeccable style for menswear to this red carpet.

Brilliantly tailored, his azure ensemble is among the leaders of the pack, bringing a 1970s silhouette with the bold colours we can associate with today’s trends. A favourite for the men of the night were elaborate neckpieces. Out with the necktie and in with the brooches, cravats and neck scarves. Imo has proven there is more to menswear than just blending in.

VJ ADAMS

This look not only works for a polo event but could easily be a hit as a wedding guest or an understated dinner date with a lover or friends. It’s all about tailoring that fits Adams’ boxy build to perfection, and that pop of red is a clever choice rather than expected brass or gold colours with warm browns or greens as expected.

STAN NZE

If this is a common approach to agbadas, we’re going to need Nze to share his designers’ contacts. The outfit is designed to shine from any angle. With a traditional print motif running throughout, the touch of sparkle makes it stand out from the usual approach.

Echoing the corseted male silhouette from this year’s Met Gala, Nze creates a silhouette we really ought to see more of in menswear — including the Black Panther meets Cartier meets tribal king hat he topped it with.

NINI SINGH

Fantastical and fun, this feathered look showcases an impeccable eye for colour blending violet shades and indigo that seem reminiscent of the colour blocking seen from designers such as Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA.

It’s dramatic enough to catch your eye while restrained enough to know when to pull back.

EMEKA NWAGBARAOCHA

It’s youthful, fun and showcases how striking fabrics can still work for formal occasions. The rose in his jacket could also work if he opted for a collared shirt as an accessory.

AKIN FAMINU

Beads and diamonds come together in these magical suited looks. If anything, this year’s menswear looks also showcase the embroidery talents of West Africa’s finest designers.

NANA AKUA

A stunning layered illusion, this look is a masterpiece. From the marrying of different deep-sea aquatic looks, it’s a wonder why she chose Dori from Finding Nemo as the perfect accessory.

SIMI DREY

Red carpets are famed for celebs with a legion of fans who will see no flaw in their looks, and they often have photoshopped versions with elaborate sets that are nothing like the actual outfits worn. Celebrating the craftsmanship of her designer, Drey stuns in a mirror ballgown that is as stunning on the carpet as it is off on a studio shoot set.

The floral vines are playful, but the loose construction does make it seem like an element that wasn’t needed. It’s also commendable that she went for a cleaner beauty and manicured look that doesn’t add too much to the entire ensemble.

THELMA

Blossoming as flower petals, Thelma brings the feminine silhouette we’ve come to love from looks on the continent’s red carpets. The colour chosen is also a great match with her pastel hair and glowing skin.

WORST

QUEEN MERCY

Is it too soon to call it the worst dressed of the year? Dare I say, the worst dressed of the decade and perhaps of the century?

Never has a dress so puzzling hit the red carpets of the African continent, let alone a tone deafness so shocking it harks back to the queen of cakes and guillotines.

The designer is to be applauded for successfully hot-glueing loaves of bread on a dress, but may this be the last of any food-based disastrous looks at a time of so much strife in the world.

BUCHI FRANKLIN

It’s one thing going too far, but doing so little in a space of so much creativity is almost a spit in the face of the fashion gods. While impeccably fitted, Franklin’s night out would have been better suited with traditional garb instead.

DEYEMI OKANLAWON

The Matrix meets Blade in this almost-winner look. The red of the gloves doesn’t quite match the oxblood diamond speckles on the actor’s shoulders nor the red-heeled loafers that make the whole look a Halloween costume with no clear direction.

LATEEF ADEDEMIJE

For a night that celebrates tailoring and impeccable garment construction, Adedemije drowns in a poorly fitted suit blending a dazzling navy cropped jacket with jarring black high-waisted pants. Strutting out like a Michael Jackson copycat, it lacks the cohesion that the inspiration had and would have been much better if he changed shoe options and the cuts were tailored to his body.