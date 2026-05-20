Beauty and the Beat: glam talk with DJ Indigo

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What inspired you to become a DJ?

Music has been a core memory throughout my life, a constant source of support and inspiration. I know how powerful and meaningful it can be, and I’m honoured to play a role in creating moments people will carry with them forever. DJing allows me to bring that magic to life. I love crafting atmospheres — whether on a dance floor or in an intimate room — that become unforgettable memories the moment the music begins.

Do you feel any pressure to look a certain way as a female DJ in SA or not?

Personally, I love challenging myself when it comes to how I present both my image and my gigs. I believe it’s incredibly important for an artist to express their individuality, and fashion is a powerful extension of that creativity — not just through DJ sets, but through style as well. For me, experimenting with new looks and being creative with fashion is something I truly enjoy. That said, every female DJ should feel free to present herself in whatever way feels authentic and comfortable. The most important thing is to feel your absolute best in whatever you choose to wear.

South African Afro-House DJ, DJ Indigo SA (Sebastian Strumpher-Mcmenemey)

What is one misconception about being a female DJ that you would like to debunk right now?

When it comes to female DJs in this industry, there are several misconceptions that I encounter often. The one that stands out the most is the assumption that if a woman receives a booking, it’s not because she’s talented or deserving, but simply because she’s “attractive”. This mind-set is incredibly frustrating. A female DJ can be both confident in her appearance and highly skilled — these qualities are not mutually exclusive. This misconception doesn’t just affect me; it affects all of my fellow female DJs. We work just as hard as our male counterparts, and while it’s true that the industry is still largely male-dominated, it’s important for everyone to recognise the dedication, professionalism and talent that women bring to the scene. Many of us are working just as hard — if not harder — to build our names and earn our place in this industry.

In three words, how would you describe a typical DJ Indigo set? A typical Indigo set in three words: captivating, groovy and nostalgic.

DJ Indigo SA performing at Plett Rage Festival 2025 (Plett Rage Festival/Nick Smit)

What is your favourite part of your job, and why? I love DJing because it gives me the opportunity to bring people together. Through music, I get to evoke something deep within you — something emotional, freeing and real. My goal is to create a space where your body and soul can fully surrender to the sound, letting go and simply embracing the moment.

What makes you feel the most powerful and confident before playing a set? A great outfit always elevates my confidence before any set. It allows me to step into my alter ego— into the strongest, most empowered version of myself. In that moment, I become that girl: confident, unapologetic and ready to give the best of who I am.

Can you share your best-kept beauty secret that helps your makeup last through sweat and stage lights? Yes, absolutely!! My absolute go-to makeup secret is the Maybelline Matte Translucent Powder. My makeup will not move and will look fresh and clean the whole evening. Especially when it gets steamy and hot in those certain sets and my girls do not want their mascara rubbing under their eyes. It is not cute, and so that’s why my Maybelline powder is the absolute best.

Afro-house DJ, DJ Indigo SA (Sebastian Strumpher-Mcmeneney)

What’s your signature makeup look? Are you a fan of glitter, colour or keeping things neutral?

I absolutely love all kinds of makeup looks; also, it very much depends on the outfit and vibe I’m going for on the night and for the events, but at the moment I’m loving a very natural, glowy makeup with creamy eyes and a wing liner with mascara and some beauty spots here and there, and I love a dark lip liner from Maybelline with a lovely gloss on the top, and I am also obsessed with putting my blush on my nose so I look more sun-kissed.

What beauty essentials are always in your makeup kit?

Maybelline translucent powder and a puff blender. My Revlon ColorStay lip liner in shade 006 Dynamic Doer and my Maybelline lip gloss.

How do you take care of your skin after a late night or back-to-back gigs to look refreshed and recovered?

No matter what time I get home and how tired I am, my number one rule will be forever washing my face after any gigs or events I attend. This is a non-negotiable for me. Washing my face after a night out before bed has made the biggest and most effective change in my skin, and honestly, my skin has never been happier. I also always ice my face in the morning in a bowl of freezing water and ice to help with any inflammation and puffiness from the night before.