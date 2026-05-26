Chrissy, Teyana, Mariah: best and worst dressed at the AMA’s 2026

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BEST

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Chrissy Teigen attends the 52nd American Music Awards. (David Becker)

She may have experienced a wardrobe gaff while walking the carpet but there’s not denying the model looked radiant at the award show. She was seen glowing in a beaded burnt orange gown that showed off her figure. Pairing it down also lets her bob and a touch of gold to complement the warm colour of the column dress.

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor dazzled in Ashi Studio and Louboutin heels. (David Becker)

Taking bold risks means you will likely make a big hit or absolutely miss on the carpet, but Taylor strikes it just right. The alluring purple gown from Ashi Studion is paired cleverly with snake skin Louboutin heels. In an era of matchy-matchy looks, this showcases a creative perspective from her stylists.

SOMBR

Not one to miss a beat or style moment with his signature style, Sombr was a vision in 70s rock look that was ready to party. Male cleavage is back this year so who else but Sombr to give us a striking soft yet sexy glam-rock look in a floral bell sleeve shirt and slim fitted linen trousers.

JAE STEPHENS

Jae Stephens strikes a pose at the 52nd American Music Awards. (David Becker)

There is no escaping the racey though slits this year and Stephens is among those who are loving the look. She also gives a 2000s spunk with the off-the-runway all black look that works well with her fiery signature under dye hairdo.

EJAE

In an easily divisive look, Ejae opts for colour-blocking choices that are not easy on the eye. Audrey Nuna, her fellow K-Pop Demon Hunters singer, is usually the one who makes bold stylistic choices but this time around Ejae proves the trio has more than one potential style icon. While the Mugler look would work well to lean into the Balenciaga-inspired styling that was one with a gloved jumpsuit, it still has its own charm thanks to the chunky accessories and white heel that balances out the colour choices.

WORST

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST

With many of the looks floundering under the artistic expectations placed on attendees, up-and-comers like Mariah struggled to put together something that captures her fashion taste or interesting styling choices. It’s a LaQuan Smith look that was destined to wear her and just has no appealing quality due to the overwhelming amount of detail, including studs from the open bust, plumed sleeves and sweeping skirt, among others.

JASON DERULO

Jason Derulo takes a plunge. (Denise Truscello)

While Derulo is not new to a plunging neckline, he is perhaps the biggest mascot for the menswear trend. This look, however, is a nosedive. The boxy ensemble doesn’t quite stick it, with the moto jacket not photographing well with the high-waisted pants. The flat shoes bring the whole look down, without much effort made on accessories to make the whole affair cohesive.

HILLARY DUFF

The former teen star turned fashion designer doesn’t quite land it here, with the dress too stiff and her beauty and accessories not doing much to make the metallic look cohesive. Duff has made bolder styling choices to pull of bright coloured ensembles, and maybe she needs to pull from her past to bring this one to life.

DAVID GUETTA

Leather jackets and party-ready looks have come to define Guetta’s approach, but this monochromatic look seems like a fit for somebody other than him. Not only does he photograph awkwardly, the bland approach just seems like he rolled out of bed and put on his best PJs.

LISA RINNA

Rinna has been taking a lot of fashion risks of late, and this is not one of her finest moments. The pairing of browns and blues is clever colour blocking, but the wrinkled oversized blazer is a canvas for lazy fit and construction. A leather corset or thick belt would have helped hide this problem and matched her gothic, smoky eye and slicked hair.

BEBE REXHA

The top half of Bebe’s look is a hit. Fun, daring and bold, but in an attempt to turn heads the skirt doesn’t quite work. Style stars like Yseult and Paloma, who also carry the same curves as her, have showcased how to rock out-of-the-box designs as this ends up looking messy and too chaotic for the promise it delivers.

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