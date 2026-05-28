BEHIND THE SEAMS | ‘Skeem Saam’ wedding special

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Skeem Saam’s drama and relatable storylines have long been a favourite of South Africans tuning in weekly to see what their favourite characters are up to. After growing up in front of millions of South Africans, Lerato Marabe’s character Pretty Seakamela is finally walking down the isle with the resident bad boy of the series, Lehasa Moloi (played by Cedric Fourie).

We catch up with local designer Paledi Segapo about his work on Skeem Saam and what went into creating the looks of the wedding special.

How did the opportunity to create costumes for the cast of Skeem Saam come about?

I have been working with the Skeem Saam wardrobe department for many years now, [even] before the Covid years. The first time I was commissioned to make custom-made apparel was for Eric Macheru’s wedding, who plays the Leeto character.

Fashion designer Paledi Segapo. (Motlatsi Maomela)

My brand, PALSE, made a custom wedding gown and the groom’s suit. I took it on because of the level of professionalism and being able to deliver meticulous work with impeccable workmanship; there was no looking back subsequent to that. Therefore, PALSE has been dressing the characters ever since then, having worked and delivered when it comes to the show’s weddings.

Weddings are stressful enough as it is, and you had to create wedding looks for this special. What was the process like from conceptualisation to reality?

The process is indeed daunting. Luckily when one designs for TV or movie characters, the brief is played out. The designer has to synchronise with the director’s vision, wardrobe’s intent and the producer’s packaging of the character. The creative process we’ve adhered to was to fully comprehend the brief per character, the chosen hues, cut and fit.

Many hours of calico fittings went into producing the final garments. This is followed up by the buildup of the apparel. By the time people see the final output, a lot of sleepless nights went into the production process.

How did you approach Cedric Fourie’s character and his looks for the wedding special?

The wardrobe department was very unequivocal in terms of the colours for both Lehasa and LJ, his son. The brief was clear: monochrome and 3D suiting. We were furnished with the ideas based on the script and what the production wished to achieve and we had to strictly adhere to the brief. Meaning every step was meticulously planned and there was no deviating from what was requested of us.

Cedric Fourie (left) on set for the 'Skeem Saam' episode. (Supplied by PALSE)

You also handled some of the guests at the wedding, please run us through Palse’s design aesthetic and how it brought some of those costumes to life?

Our aesthetic when it comes to suiting is unorthodox with elements of classics mixing them with the now. We pride ourselves with bringing the old encapsulated by an element of surprise.

For Leeto, we brought in a 3D honeycomb tuxedo blazer with black satin lapels. This was the most difficult blazer to make because the honeycomb fabric had to be bonded with satin. All in all it was like making four blazers in one, taking into cognisance the face of the blazer, lining, fusing and canvas.

Actor Eric Macheru strikes a pose in the honeycomb masterpiece. (Supplied by PALSE)

With Kwaito, we utilised a super fine woollen fabric in lilac. The double-breasted blazer was covered with buttons using the latter fabric and the lapels were finished off with satin.

Kwaito, played by Clement Maosa. (Supplied by PALSE)

Francois’s look is done with Thai Silk on the blazer which results in a sophisticated texture.

James Pilkington who plays Francois on Skeem Saam. (Supplied by P)

For Lehasa’s cousin, we used raw silk fabric for his tuxedo suit and finished off with delicate embroidered lapels including the sleeves.

Kananelo Maphosa played by Tshepo Ramasia. (Supplied by PA)

With real life grooms, do you find they can be similar to bridezillas about their demands and expectations for a suit or have South African men continued to be laid back about their approach to style?

It is actually the other way round. Men’s physiques differ significantly. Then there’s the challenge of the fit, particularly when it comes to pants. Other customers can prefer skinny loose fits to baggy [ones]. So the trick is to understand the customer and what kind of fit they prefer and also taking into consideration how they are built to advise accordingly. Failure to synchronise in this regard coupled with a lack of fittings can result in a dangerously angry groom.

What trends are you currently enjoying in men’s suiting or curious about in observation from other designers or stylists?

Straight-leg/relaxed straight silhouette (the balanced classic look). What I like most about the current trend is that it feels fresh, sexy and comfortable, more flattering and versatile than extremes. It pairs well with various tops and creates a balanced, elongated silhouette.

The current trend signals a return to classic masculinity and elegance with broader shifts, offering structure without stiffness. It flatters by creating an hourglass-like V-shape on the torso while allowing a drape below.

When it comes to bridal womenswear, are there any trends you think South Africans should try?

I always suggest to my customers, for the traditional wedding, keep the standard high. Gone are the days of a basic shweshwe dress. My top two tips I’d like to see brides in ethnic wear incorporating:

Soft, intricate lace (sheer or layered) combined with pearls, shimmer, 3D florals or sparkling appliqués.

Artful folds, soft gathers and intentional draping create movement and structure in gowns. These offer a romantic yet modern, body-skimming or flowing fit that’s elegant and dynamic.

What can fans of PALSE look out for this year?

I’m already conceptualising our Spring/Summer 2026/27 collection that’ll be showcasing at fashion week after a two-year hiatus. We are also working on launching PALSE for a ready-to-wear online store.

There are other surprises that’ll be unfolding related to the PALSE brand. Without overdivulging, I’m going to leave it here: watch this space.