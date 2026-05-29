5 style essentials you need for this year’s Durban July

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Here's a look at what you can add to your styling for Durban July's Country Allure theme.

We are one month away from South Africa’s favourite fashion event, the Durban July. The annual horse racing event calls on lovers of fashion to showcase their best outfits aligned with the theme. This year’s theme is Country Allure, reigniting the macro Western trend that has made wide-brimmed hats, paisley print, cowboy boots and wide-leg trousers new staples.

However, if you’re looking for how to reinterpret the theme without looking like you’re attending a Halloween party, here are our top tips from street style and red carpet moments:

BOOTS

If you're not sure about what to wear, consider picking cowboy boots first. (The Hapa Blonde/GC Images, Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images))

If you can’t figure out what to wear yet, it would also help to find boots first. These will help define what kind of ensemble you need. Whether it’s a billowing skirt or wide trousers, keep the colour in mind too, as it can help you figure out what fabrics a designer needs for custom pieces.

SUIT IT UP

Whether you deconstruct or style around them, suits are a perfect addition for Durban July. (Jeremy Moeller, Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Forget about the fringed jackets and chaps cowboys run around with. It’s time to play around with suit jackets and the sharp lines of formal coats.

You don’t have to actually wear a suit or tuxedo to give the look a formal spin. Try deconstructed pieces that turn lapels into a sleeveless bodice or chaps as a skirt. And no need for bow ties with this look. Try bolos or brooches instead to add a pop of colour and in-theme accessories.

DRESS FOR YOUR HAIR

Long length and bold colours help build a strong look. (Denise Truscello, Raimonda Kulikauskiene, Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you’ve been eyeing those extra-long styles or hair bundles, now is the time to play with them. Long hair can easily elevate a boring hat and coat combo.

If you’ve got a modern ombré colour or a daring bleach you’ve recently done, colour block or contrast the shades you’ve added. Add modern twists to the garments you will wear to give them an updated spin.

COLOUR ME COWBOY

Colours and prints to try at the Durban July. (Valentina Frugiuele, Jerritt Clark, David Becker/Getty Images, )

From prints to colour choices, you won’t be too far off if you are brown cow stunning. For bold and big silhouettes, choose simple tonal shades like taupe, tan, mustard or red. For casual looks that will make moving around the venue easier (and you’ll do a lot of that), opt for printed threads with cutouts dresses, low rise pants, or fringed pieces that can work with voluminous shoes like chunky flat shoes or boots.

If your designer disappoints and you have to go digging in your own closet, you can save simple outfits by adding bandanas or chains by tying or tucking them to hats, shades, boots or belts. The world is your oyster; think out of the box with this one.

SALOON SIREN

Go out of the box for inspiration on what to wear. (Don Arnold/WireImage, Daniel Zuchnik, Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Most people often think of capturing the aesthetic of a cowboy when they try this look out, but you can also go for the saloon girls who have a distinct look that can be mixed into that.

Try gowns with wide silhouettes and layers that you can pair with jackets or tight corsets to create more shape. Up-dos can also bring a flair to this look, and don’t be scared to get messy with it.

Zoush up boring pieces with ruffles and frills, or play around with layered pieces you can adapt to your personal style.

COWBOY CARTER

The Renaissance Tours have pushed the envelope of what country fashion can look like. (Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella, Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Beyonce’s love for Texas has birthed one of its biggest renaissances — pun intended. If you find the animal print, leather and suede a bit too boring, go for her Renaissance I and II tour looks.

This is all about metallics. Reflective fabrics or mermaid textiles make the classic cowboy cuts futuristic and party-ready. Bedazzle and gem it up with diamond-encrusted looks that can shine. You can even layer with sequin pieces and blinged out mesh or lingerie. Those with a sporty inclination can go for uniquely cut athleisure wear with the right hair and shoe combo.

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