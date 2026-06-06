A-LISTERS | Where Sunday lunch meets bucolic bliss

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Actress Motshabi Tyelele and Thembi Skosana at the first Sunday Circle luncheon at Warona Farm in Lanseria.

There are few better ways to soothe the soul than escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city for the calm of the country.

Even more comforting when it’s for an unhurried and hearty meal shared with friends both old and new over a long table where the conversation flows as easily as the nearby Crocodile River.

Last Sunday I did just that, at the very first (and most definitely not the last) Sunday Lunch Circle get-together not far outside Joburg in the tranquil surrounds of Warona Farm in Lanseria.

Although it’s peak autumn-leaves season, the air was still warm as guests arrived at the sprawling 26ha family property.

Marula Cheesecake Passion entrepreneur Sonia Booth provided the welcome cocktails at the first Sunday Lunch Circle get-together at Warona Farm in Lanseria. (Graig Jacobs )

Down a short path Sonia Booth greets guests with lip-smacking marula cheesecake-inspired cocktails. (By now you should know the story about how the author and former model started the brand after discovering that her then husband, Matthew Booth — the former Bafana Bafana goalie — had been sneaking into the family kitchen to whip up dessert for another honey outside their marital home).

From left, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, Kea Khumalo, Motshabi Tyelele, Nakedi Ribane, Doctor Khumalo at the Sunday Lunch Circle at Warona Farm in Lanseria. (supp)

Among the arrivals are familiar faces like Thembi Skosana (now in property management, the former Simunye presenter reminisced about the days of letting down our hair outside the glare of cellphone cameras), former beauty editor turned advocate Nakedi Ribane, Arena’s sales queen Tinyiko Thobejane, PR gal Laura Kelly, architect Tumi Morule and veteran actress Motshabi Tyelele.

Slipping out of the kitchen to greet us is Lucia Mthiyane. The singer and celebrity chef, along with Asithandile Mautla, better known as Chef Tash, are in charge of feeding us.

Celebrity chef, actress and singer Lucia Mthiyane, who was responsible for the feast at the Sunday Lunch Circle at Warona Farm.. (Graig Jacobs )

Inside the venue and past a table laid out with artisanal breads, home-made butter and canapés, we all gather on the stoep to take in the vista.

It’s there that I meet the lady of the land, Dr Mashadi Motlana, who explains that the estate is envisioned as a wellness retreat and special occasions venue.

Sonia Mbele, left, and Dr Mashadi Motlana at the Sunday Lunch Circle do at Warona Farm in Lanseria. (supp)

“This is us owning our heritage, our language and our story — celebrating African food, culture, literature and other healing modalities,” says the psychiatrist and mental health-advocate daughter of the late businessman and doctor Nthato Motlana (often referred to as “the father of BEE” due to his business investments) and his late wife, Zanele, herself a highly regarded business figure.

The Sunday Lunch Circle, arranged along with marketer Risuna Mayimele, was born as a slow Sunday experience “rooted in connection, generosity and beautiful food”.

The afternoon sees us serenaded by the soothing sounds of well-known saxophonist Abbey Artico and, with many a familiar face around — others who arrive include Sophie Ndaba, Sonia Mbele, Penny Lebyane, Lebo M and his pretty wife, Nomoya Dube, and former footballer Doctor Khumalo — there’s much chewing of the fat. So much so that, by the time we all sit down for the meal, it’s long past lunchtime.

“There are not many places for us to get together and relax on a Sunday, so I do hope this will be the start of something magical and amazing,” says Risuna when she gets up to formally welcome us. We also hear from Mashadi, Sophie (who played a role in putting together the occasion) and the two chefs responsible for the spread.

“Know one thing — we cook our food with a lot of love, so I hope you are going to taste that love in our food,” says Lucia, who also performs two songs for us later on.

Actress Sophie Ndaba at the Sunday Lunch Circle in Lanseria. (Graig Jacobs )

Finally, time to dish up, and the first course is a choice of two soups. I opt for Chef Tash’s wild mushroom velouté, finished with truffle oil (so umami I have to stop myself from licking the bowl). For the main course I hand my plate over to Lucia, who generously ladles on fish flavoured with lemon, herbs and aromatics, a fragrant eggplant dish and her famous lamb curry with sides of crumbed mushrooms and red slaw salad dressed with blue cheese and citrus vinaigrette.

No space left in my belly for dessert or Mdantsane-born Chef Tash’s offering, which included grilled maize flowers and the intriguingly titled “Marry-Me” chicken, which hopefully next time around I will be able to try.