Menswear trends and tips with Bogart

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Beloved for the impeccable formal wear and stylish menswear offering, Bogart has hit the east coast with a new store in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Opening the doors to their new home on July 31, the retailer has expanded the ever-growing market of menswear lovers looking for made-to-measure tailoring, personalised styling and grooming consultations that they have become famous for.

The launch also coincides with a collection of 20 exclusive pieces found at the Bogart Man store at Platinum Walk.

Speaking to Bogart Man marketing director Christopher Augustine, we get the full run-through on what to expect this upcoming season and all the fashion tips you’ll need.

What are the current trends in South African menswear that we can see at the new store and in the upcoming collection?

South African men are becoming much more confident in how they dress. We are seeing a move towards relaxed tailoring, looser fits and pieces that feel comfortable but still look put together.

Men want clothes they can wear in different ways and for different occasions. That is something you will definitely see in the new store and upcoming collection. It is modern and easy to mix with other styles, offering more options when you are styling.

What defines the South African menswear approach to accessorising?

I think South African men like accessories that show personality without trying too hard. It could be a good watch, sunglasses, a hat, some jewellery or even a pocket square. You do not need too much. One or two strong pieces can bring the whole look together. The most important thing is that it feels natural and true to who you are.

⁠A lot more men are trying out formalwear. Any tips on how to pick a suit, shoes and the right tailoring?

Fit is everything. It does not matter how expensive the suit is; if the fit is wrong, it will not look good. Make sure the shoulders sit properly, the sleeves and trousers are the right length and the suit feels comfortable when you move.

If it is your first suit, I would start with navy, charcoal or another neutral colour because you can wear it in many different ways. For shoes, keep it clean and classic, or even a sneaker goes.

What three styling tips for spring can you give to our readers?

Bring in colour slowly. It could be through a shirt, a light knit, a jacket or an accessory. You do not have to wear every bright colour at once. Choose lighter fabrics like linen and cotton. Spring weather can change throughout the day, so light layers are always a good idea. Keep the proportions balanced. If you are wearing relaxed trousers, pair them with something a little more structured on top. If the shirt is loose, keep the trousers cleaner. The outfit should feel easy but still considered.

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