Madisin, Teyana Taylor, Tyla: best and worst dressed at MTV VMAs 2026

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BEST

MADISIN RIAN

With the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet filled with raunchy grandstanders and underwhelming leathery getups, Rian stood out as the sheriff of the award show’s wild, wild fashion.

I'm UDDERLY obsessed with this #VMAs look from Madisin Rian 🐄🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/2BEUjL01Py — MTV (@MTV) September 27, 2026

In cowhide print, she wows in this mini dress with a side train fit that brings more of the yeehaw agenda trend but its finest. From the scluptural sleevless getup to the over-the-knee boots and those matching hide gloves, Rian’s look features the best elements of every look we’ve seen and how to pull it off. It also avoids being monotonous, as many did, with one colour scheme that works differently when looking at her choker and hat.

LUCKY DAYE

Lucky Daye hits the carpet at the VMAs ✨ https://t.co/joQgPC6u47



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/P9xFPdHnqL — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2026

As someone who has not been following Daye’s career enough, this new hairdo was a pleasant surprise. He gave a futuristic 1980s look with a sculpted high top fade and complimented it with a cinched waist to create a head turning silhouette. Move over ladies, the gents are taking over as the ones to watch on the red carpet.

TROYE SIVAN

This one is pretty divisive but it feels fit for Sivan and that’s what makes it worth talking about. He turns head in Joseph Altazurra’s Altu, a gender inclusive brand, and we hope Sivan will be the face for many more of their moments. He brings the party to the MTV VMAs in this layered dress and tux look with feather trimmings to boot.

SHABOOZEY

If there’s one gent who knows how to wear leather, you can trust Shaboozey to pave the way. With clean cuts and attention to fit, this outfit fits like the singer’s second skin. Proof that sometimes the best statements are well fitted outfits.

WORST

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 27 2026. Picture: (Caroline Brehman)

Did no-one tell Taylor this is not a sleepover or Victoria’s Secret party? Hopefully her next look as we come to the end of the year will be a little more focused on style, glamour and the VMAs party and statement making themes.

TYLA

Tyla at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: (Caroline Brehman)

While the look features Tyla’s usual style codes of slink skirts, some kind of cropped top and a choker, this look falls flat on its face. It looks unfinished and under-accessorised. It’s ready for the party but we wonder if the sewing machine was ready to let it go.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: (Caroline Brehman)

As red carpets continue to embrace minimal ensembles, Swift has been one of the top divas at its helm. However, while the couture Tamara Ralph dress is a stunner, it doesn’t match anything from her Showgirl era. It’s been an underwhelming era lacking any perspective worth talking about, much like the recent critiques of her music that suggest Swift has made a name for herself with a mediocre skillset. It would have been great to see her embrace a sleek hairdo and a little more sparkle in her beauty beat.