RECIPE | A festive crepe cake to wow guests with the centrepiece dessert

Much of the holiday season revolves around fabulous food, and dishes that embrace the traditional colours of red, gold and green make stunning centrepieces on your festive table, sure to impress your guests.

The kitchen team at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom have selected this recipe for you to try at home.

CHRISTMAS CREPE CAKE

INGREDIENTS

White chocolate mousse:

2 cups white chocolate chips

2 cups whipping cream

2 tbsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp gelatine powder

1/3 cup water

Red crêpe mix

3¾ cups milk

5 large eggs

2½ cups flour

1 tsp salt

2 ½ tsp vanilla essence

1/3 cup melted butter

Few drops red food colouring

Topping

2 tbsp castor sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup fresh black cherries, halved

1 cup strawberries, quartered

Garnish

½ cup fresh black cherries, whole

METHOD

Red crêpe mix

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the desired number of drops of food colouring. Pass the mixture through a sieve to remove excess lumps. Using a non-stick pan over medium heat, lightly butter the pan. Using a small ladle, pour the mixture, swirling the pan to cover the surface to form a thin coating. After two minutes, turn the crêpe to finish the other side and place on a cooling rack. Repeat until all the batter is used (about 15 crêpes)

White chocolate mousse

In a saucepan heat two-thirds of the cream until just scalding. Set aside in a bowl. Add white chocolate chips and pour the heated cream into the chocolate. Stir until smooth, then set aside in the fridge overnight. In a bowl, add cold water and gelatine powder and allow to bloom. Once set, place over a double boiler with water gently simmering until the gelatine becomes smooth and runny. Add the remaining cream and vanilla essence, then set aside. Place the chocolate ganache mixture into a mixing bowl fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat until soft peaks form, then add the gelatine mixture. Continue to whip for one minute, then transfer to a piping bag.

Topping

Cut the fresh whole cherries in half, remove the pits and place them in a bowl. Add the strawberries. Pour over the lemon juice and sprinkle with the castor sugar, then set aside for 15 minutes.

Assembly

Place the first crêpe onto a cake board or rotating cake stand. Using the piping bag filled with white chocolate mousse, pipe from the centre of the crêpe out to the edges. Repeat for all the crêpes. Use the remaining white chocolate mousse to pipe a decorative design. Garnish with the cherries and strawberries.