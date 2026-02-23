EATING OUT | East meets Mzansi at Char Grillhouse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Where: Char Grillhouse in Bedfordview

What: Rumblings have been catching attention about fine comfort dining in the quiet streets of Village View Shopping Centre in Bedfordview. No, it’s not the hungry stomachs but the Char Grillhouse at its new home.

Launched to bring in the audience from the east of Joburg, it is a divine take on flame-grilled classics, and the elevated version is looking to explore the delectable findings of its MD Matthew Freemantle. Blending Eastern influences from all the foods whipped up while working on demanding cruise ships and seeking elevated versions of South Africa’s favourites, the new menu explores affordable culinary dishes for diners with an appetite for haute cuisine and a wallet for takeaways.

Tucking into a healthy offering of chicken parmesan. (Supplied by Char Grillhouse)

What’s hot: One word — portions. Craving a small dish, I went for the chicken parmesan, thinking I’d be stuffed after the starter serving, including braaibroodjies and bone marrow (a favourite of Freemantle’s for which he is trying to reignite interest among South African palettes). With a menu that focuses on charred meats, I wanted to see how well the foods that aren’t flame-grilled would fare.

Offering flavoursome portions worth the price and space for healthy cocktail servings, it makes the trek from wherever you come from in Joburg worth the visit, especially with desserts including beloved Bar One cheesecake and the Amarula malva pudding, made big due to the frustrations Char’s team noticed with fine dining experiences that favour flavour over portions.

What’s not: between the breadsticks and zucchini tempura, the flavours were strong and slightly salty, for someone who prefers the natural flavours of a particular dish. Especially with the red meats, guests are welcome to speak to the chef about any preferences.

Dessert offerings from the restaurant. (Supplied by Char Grillhouse)

The food: Other dishes to look out for include a flambéed tenderloin steak that’s perfect for fun dinner dates, or char pot pie as one of the vegan options. It’s not a bland offering cramming cruciferous veggies in one cheesy dish but rather introduces a tasty tofu and miso that makes it a delight with every bite.

Bookings: The restaurant takes walk-ins and free bookings can be made via phone on 010 745 2228 or online at chargrillhouse.co.za.

Rating: 5/5