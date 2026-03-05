RECIPE OF THE WEEK | Deep fried calamari with Jenny Morris

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Celebrity chef and culinary maestro Jenny Morris highlights the glories of in-season plums as the hero ingredient of this mouthwatering dish.

DEEP-FRIED CALAMARI TENTACLES WITH PLUM, CHILLI, CORIANDER AND MINT TARTAR-STYLE MAYO

For the calamari tentacles

Ingredients

1kg calamari tentacles, cleaned and well dried

½ cup cake flour

¾ cup cornflour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp freshly ground white pepper

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp garlic powder

zest of 1 lemon

oil for deep frying

lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Pat the calamari tentacles completely dry. This is the secret to crispness. In a bowl, mix the cake flour, cornflour, salt, smoked paprika, white pepper, ground coriander, garlic powder and lemon zest. Heat the oil to 180ºC. Toss the tentacles lightly in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess. Fry in small batches for two to three minutes, until golden, curled and crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and season lightly with a touch more salt while hot. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and the plum tartar sauce alongside. Pile the calamari high on a platter, scatter with extra herbs and serve the sauce in a generous bowl.

For the plum-style mayo

Ingredients

1 cup good quality mayonnaise

2 ripe fresh plums, stone removed and finely chopped

1 tsp honey or soft brown sugar (optional, only if plums aren’t sweet)

1 small red chilli, finely chopped (seeds optional)

2 Tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 Tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tsp lemon juice or white wine vinegar

sea salt, to taste

Method

Finely chop the fresh plums. You want small, juicy pieces, not purée. Stir the plums into the mayonnaise until lightly marbled. Add the chilli, coriander, mint and spring onions. Add the lemon juice (or vinegar) and season gently with sea salt. Taste and adjust — a touch of honey if needed, a pinch more salt if it wants sharpening. Chill for 15 to 30 minutes to let everything mingle and flirt.

Chef’s tips: If your plums are very firm, soften them quickly in a pan with one tablespoon of water for two minutes, then cool before chopping. For extra depth, add ½ teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger.

This sauce is sensational with calamari, prawns, fish fingers and chicken schnitzel.