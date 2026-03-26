RECIPE OF THE WEEK | Make Easter tasty with this succulent lamb

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Here's how to bring lamb to your Easter celebration.

Celebrating gatherings and connections, the Beanbag Jazz Lounge has become a favourite spot for musos looking for hangouts with a sophisticated touch. Heading the culinary end is Nqobike Mabaso, who has crafted many of their beloved dishes.

Chef Mabaso’s Easter-inspired menu is led by her signature herb and garlic roasted leg of lamb, a dish that reflects tradition and her philosophy as a chef.

“From my perspective as a chef, the key to achieving the perfect flavour in a leg of lamb is respecting the simplicity of the ingredients and allowing the natural character of the meat to shine,” she said.

Chef Nqobile Mabaso shares the secrets to her lamb recipe. (LARDEX)

Her approach is rooted in patience and technique, allowing the lamb to marinate properly and roasting at the right temperature. For Mbaso the most important step is letting it rest before carving.

She said the significance of the dish extends beyond the kitchen.

“A leg of lamb served during Easter is more than a dish, it’s a symbol of tradition, comfort and bringing people together. It becomes the centrepiece of the table, creating a moment of sharing people remember long after.”

CHEF NQOBILE MABASO’S EASTER HERB & GARLIC ROASTED LEG OF LAMB

Ingredients

Lamb

1 whole leg of lamb (2kg–2.5 kg)

6 garlic cloves, sliced

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

zest of 1 lemon

zuice of ½ lemon

2 tsp coarse salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup beef or lamb stock

1 cup dry red wine (optional)

Vegetables

4 potatoes, cut into chunks

3 carrots, cut into large pieces

2 onions, quartered

1 whole garlic bulb, halved

Method

Prepare the lamb by patting it dry and making small slits all over the meat. Insert garlic slices into the slits. Mix together the olive oil, rosemary, thyme, Dijon mustard, lemon zest and juice and salt and pepper. Rub over the lamb. (Optional) Then marinate for 2–4 hours or overnight. Add vegetables to a roasting pan and pour in stock and wine. Place the lamb on top. Roast at 180°C. Cook for ±1 hour 30 minutes (for 2kg). Make sure to baste every 30 minutes. Rest for 15–20 minutes before carving.

Pan gravy

Place the roasting tray on the stove. Mash roasted garlic into the juices. Add flour or cornstarch. Simmer until thick

Serving Suggestions

Honey-glazed carrots with butter and thyme. Butternut with cinnamon and brown sugar. Fresh spring garden salad. Roasted seasonal vegetables. Garlic butter ciabatta slices