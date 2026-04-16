RECIPE | Getting sweet and spicy with a peach atchar

PEACH ATCHAR
Ingredients
- 2.75 kg yellow cling peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 3 large onions, chopped
- 5 red chillies, seeds and membranes removed and finely chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 Tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 Tbsp black peppercorns
- 2 tsp fine ginger
- 7 cups brown vinegar
- 1½ cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp mild curry powder
- 2 Tbsp cornflour
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp turmeric
Method:
- Prepare the peaches, onions, chillies and garlic.
- Tie the coriander and peppercorns in a piece of muslin.
- Add the ginger to six cups of the vinegar and place the muslin bag into the mixture.
- Heat to boiling point.
- Mix the rest of the vinegar, the remaining one cup, with the sugar, curry, corn flour, salt and turmeric.
- Add the mixture with the peach slices, onion, garlic and chillies to the vinegar mixture.
- Cook for 20-25 minutes.
- Remove the spice bag and discard.
- Pot into hot sterilised jars and seal.
Recipe courtesy of Juicy Delicious.
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