RECIPE | Brie and caramelised pear tart

Ingredients (for the short crust pastry)
- ¼ cups (185g) plain white flour (all-purpose flour)
- ½ tsp salt
- 100g/7tbsp unsalted butter, cold, cut into 1cm cubes
- 3 tbsp ice-cold water (more as required)
Ingredients
- 150g–200g Brie cheese, sliced
- 2 ripe pears, thinly sliced
- 1-2 tbsp butter
- 1-2 tbsp brown sugar or honey
- Cinnamon and/or nutmeg to taste
- Optional: Fresh thyme, chopped walnuts/pecans, red onion
Method:
- Prepare the short-crust pastry: Combine all ingredients to form a dough. Chill before rolling out to line the tart tin and blind bake for 10-15 minutes until lightly golden. Blind baking helps prevent a soggy crust. All you need to do is line the dough with parchment paper and place a handful of beans or rice at the centre before baking.
- Caramelise the pears: Melt 1 tbsp butter in a pan with 1-2 tbsp brown sugar and spices (cinnamon/nutmeg). Sauté pear slices for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender and caramelised, then set aside to cool slightly.
- Layer the ingredients: Spread sliced brie cheese over the centre of the pastry. Arrange the caramelised pear slices over the brie, either in a fan pattern or overlapping rows.
- Bake and serve: Bake in a preheated oven at about 175 degrees for 5–10 minutes until the cheese is gooey. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves or a balsamic glaze before serving warm. Serve with a garlic bruschetta.
- Add toppings: Sprinkle with chopped walnuts or pecans and drizzle with honey.
Recipe courtesy of Simbithi Country Club
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