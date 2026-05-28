RECIPE | Wonderbag’s mutton briyani

Fragrant spices, tender mutton, and layered aromatic rice come together in this comforting winter biryani perfect for sharing on cold days.
Ingredients
- 1.5kg mutton on the bone
- 2 cups whole lentils
- 2 cups rice
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4 cardamom pods
- 5g cumin
- 4 green chillies
- 250ml Greek yoghurt or sour milk
- 30g fresh tomato, chopped
- 2 sprigs mint
- 2.5g saffron
- 7 red chillies, crushed
- 6 small potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 375ml ghee or oil
- 2 medium onions
Method
- Fry the onions in half the ghee or oil until pale golden. Drain and reserve the cooking fat.
- Set aside 1 tablespoon of fried onions for garnish.
- Place the meat in a bowl and combine with saffron, ginger, garlic, yoghurt, tomatoes, spices, remaining fried onions, mint, and chillies. Marinate for 1 hour.
- Boil the lentils in salted water until tender, then drain.
- Cook the rice with 2 cardamom pods and 1 cinnamon stick until half cooked. Drain.
- Fry the potatoes in the reserved ghee or oil until lightly golden. Set aside.
- In a large flat-bottomed pot, heat the remaining ghee or oil. Layer a handful of rice and lentils at the base.
- Add the marinated meat mixture, followed by the remaining lentils, potatoes, and finally the remaining rice.
- Garnish with reserved fried onions, drizzle over remaining ghee, and add 125ml water.
- Cover and simmer on high heat for 5 minutes, then reduce to low heat and cook for 30 minutes.
- Transfer the sealed pot into the Wonderbag and leave to cook for 4–5 hours.
- Serve with fresh coriander, poppadums, and minted sour milk.
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