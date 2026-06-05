CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Get double the Hendrick’s fun with this cocktail recipe

Celebrating creativity, individuality, and female-led innovation, Hendrick’s Gin has launched a new flavour. Titled Another Hendrick’s, the new bold entry into the world of spirits was launched at the magical world of Mira in Sandton.
Launching alongside DJ Zinhle’s brand, the campaign is paired with bold accessories and bursts of flavour. To give it a try, here are drinks to mix using the old and new:
HENDRICK’S ORIGINAL SPRITZ
Ingredients
- 35ml Hendrick’s Original Gin
- 35ml apple juice
- 35ml Prosecco
- 50ml soda
- 3-5ml Olive Blanco
Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.
Garnish
- 3 cucumber slices
- Olive
- Lemon twist
ANOTHER HENDRICK’S SPRITZ
- 35ml Another Hendrick’s Original Gin
- 35ml apple juice
- 35ml Prosecco
- 50ml soda
- 3-5ml cherry liqueur
Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.
- 3 cucumber slices
- Olive
- Lemon twist
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