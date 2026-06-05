CHEERS TO THE WEEKEND | Get double the Hendrick’s fun with this cocktail recipe

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Celebrating creativity, individuality, and female-led innovation, Hendrick’s Gin has launched a new flavour. Titled Another Hendrick’s, the new bold entry into the world of spirits was launched at the magical world of Mira in Sandton.

Launching alongside DJ Zinhle’s brand, the campaign is paired with bold accessories and bursts of flavour. To give it a try, here are drinks to mix using the old and new:

The Hendricks Original Spritz. (Masterpic )

HENDRICK’S ORIGINAL SPRITZ

Ingredients

35ml Hendrick’s Original Gin

35ml apple juice

35ml Prosecco

50ml soda

3-5ml Olive Blanco

Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.

Garnish

3 cucumber slices

Olive

Lemon twist

ANOTHER HENDRICK’S SPRITZ

35ml Another Hendrick’s Original Gin

35ml apple juice

35ml Prosecco

50ml soda

3-5ml cherry liqueur

Build over cubed ice in a white wine glass.